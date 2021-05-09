Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market 2021: Competitive Landscape, Key Players Analysis and Trends by Forecast 2027

The nitrogenous fertilizer market was valued at US$ 72,537.57 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 100,304.42 million by 2027.

Nitrogen fertilizer is one of the most regular fertilizer categories produced with different chemical combinations of nitrogen. Once applied to the fields the fertilizers are absorbed by plants are converted into various other forms through chemical reactions. Their application helps confer better texture and color to plants, thus improving agricultural productivity. The Haber Bosch process is considered to be the most preferred technique for the production of nitrogenous fertilizers. Natural gas is a prime raw material used in this process, along with other materials such as animal manure and compost. The increase in population has escalated the demand for food security, thus driving the need to use the nitrogenous fertilizers to supply essential nutrients in soil to promote the soil quality, ultimately leading to higher yields.

The global nitrogenous fertilizer market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The abundant availability of raw materials, coupled with rise in the commercial farming activities, is expected to boost the growth of the market.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, has spread around the globe at a fast pace. As of June 2020, the US, Russia, India, China, Italy, France, and Germany, are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths. According to the WHO figures updated in June 2020, ~7,482,952 confirmed cases and ~419,497 deaths have been reported globally. The outbreak has affected economies and industries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Chemicals and materials is one the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub and is the largest raw material supplier for various industries; it is also one of the worst–affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and adversely impacting the manufacturing and sales of various chemical and materials. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the nitrogenous fertilizer market growth due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

Market Insights

Growing awareness regarding soil profile and nutritional balance favors nitrogenous fertilizer market growth globally

Nitrogen is regarded as a ubiquitous element in the environment. It is one of the essential plant nutrients that are increasingly being used on crops to boost yield and enhance crop quality. Nitrogen is essentially used to maintain the pH of soil, along with regulating the plant metabolism for food processing and chlorophyll formation. Although being a vital component, the deficiency of nitrogen is perhaps the most common issues affecting the plant growth. To address this issue, nitrogen is supplied synthetically to the plants in the form of fertilizers through soil application. Nitrogen fertilizers provide texture to the crop, enhance the quality and fertility of soil, enhance the nutrition uptake of soil, and boost the overall output of agricultural practices. Therefore, nitrogen-based fertilizers are mandatory for farming with scarce land availability for crop production, which helps lower the pressure to enhance crop productivity.

