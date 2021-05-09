Oil and Gas Lubricants Market 2021: Regional Study of Top Players, Growth rate, Application and Forecasts by 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Oil is a viscous liquid which is derived from petroleum and is used as a fuel or a lubricant. Gas is one amongst the four states of matters. The molecules inside a gas move freely and are independent of each other. A lubricant is a substance which helps in reducing the friction between the surfaces that are in mutual contact. Oil and gas lubricants play a prominent role in preventing downtime in oil and gas exploration, operating in remote areas. Even an hour downtime can turn out to be an expensive affair, and that is where the need for oil and gas lubricants arises. All parts of machines in any equipment needs timely lubrication to function optimally.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The advantage of cost-effectiveness and ease of application of oil & gas lubricants instead of employing technology for removing water, particulate matter and other contaminants, drives the growth of the oil and gas lubricants market. Other benefits proffered by oil & gas lubricants such as reduced friction, protection from wear, long seal life, oil and water separation, reduced operating temperatures, etc. also drives the growth of the market. However, oil & gas lubricants are dirty, smelly, especially after being used for a relatively long period of time, and this restricts the fruitful development of the oil and gas lubricants market. Incrementing pipeline network for oil & gas together with an increased number of petrochemical and refinery projects are factors that will stimulate the growth of oil and gas lubricants market in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Oil and Gas Lubricants Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the oil and gas lubricants market with detailed market segmentation by lubricant type, end user and geography. The global oil and gas lubricants is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading oil and gas lubricants players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global oil and gas lubricants is segmented on the basis of lubricant type, end user and geography. On the basis of lubricant type the market classify into diesel engine oils, greases, hydraulic fluids, compressor oils, gear lubricants, natural gas engine oils and others. The market on the basis of end user is broken into onshore & offshore drilling, production, refining, transmisson and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The oil and gas lubricants by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the oil and gas lubricants from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the oil and gas lubricants in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the oil and gas lubricants as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from oil and gas lubricants are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for oil and gas lubricants in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the oil and gas lubricants.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the oil and gas lubricants. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BP Lubricants Pvt. Ltd.

Chevron Lubricants India Pvt Ltd

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Klüber Lubrication

Lubrication Engineers, Inc.

Ningxia Xibei Bearing Co., Ltd.

NSK Oil and Gas Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

SK Lubricants Co., Ltd.

Total SA

