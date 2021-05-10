Global Functional Safety Market Statistics, Devlopment and Growth 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Functional Safety market will register a 8.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 7456 million by 2025, from $ 5420.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Functional Safety business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Functional Safety market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Functional Safety, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Functional Safety market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Functional Safety companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Emergency shutdown System

Turbomachinery Control

Fire and Gas Monitoring Control

High Integrity Pressure Protection Systems

Battery Management Systems

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Distributed Control Systems

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Chemical

Food And Drink

Water And Sewage

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Metals & Mining

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Siemens

Endress+Hauser Management

ABB

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Honeywell International

Rockwell Automation

HIMA Paul Hildebrandt

Emerson Electric

TUV Rheinland

DEKRA

Yokogawa Electric

Omron

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Functional Safety market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Functional Safety market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Functional Safety players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Functional Safety with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Functional Safety submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Functional Safety Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Functional Safety Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Functional Safety Segment by Type

2.2.1 Emergency shutdown System

2.2.2 Emergency shutdown System

2.2.3 Fire and Gas Monitoring Control

2.2.4 High Integrity Pressure Protection Systems

2.2.5 Battery Management Systems

2.2.6 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

2.2.7 Distributed Control Systems

2.3 Functional Safety Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Functional Safety Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Functional Safety Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Functional Safety Segment by Application

2.4.1 Chemical

2.4.2 Food And Drink

2.4.3 Water And Sewage

2.4.4 Pharmaceuticals

2.4.5 Biotechnology

2.4.6 Metals & Mining

2.4.7 Other

2.5 Functional Safety Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Functional Safety Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Functional Safety Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Functional Safety by Players

3.1 Global Functional Safety Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Functional Safety Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Functional Safety Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Functional Safety Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Functional Safety by Regions

4.1 Functional Safety Market Size b

