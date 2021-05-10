Smart Building Market Analysis by Industry Segments, Share, Application, Development, Growing Demand, and Top Key Players

Smart building market is expected to grow at a high pace owing to increasing demand for highly efficient infrastructural mechanisms. Many smart building companies provide various services including advantage services, compliance services, electrical services, energy services, fire sprinkler services, integration services, mechanical services, migration services and pre-construction services.

These services play a major role in goal specific approaches, testing and inspection of facility systems, preventive maintenance and emergency service, energy efficiency approaches, operations leveraging, mechanical services for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and pre-construction settings of smart buildings. On account of surging demand for such a varied portfolio of services, the segment is expected to witness a higher growth during the forecast period in the global smart buildings market.

The building types for global smart building can be segmented into manufacturing facilities, residential buildings, commercial buildings, government and public infrastructure facilities, university, school and hospital buildings and others. Manufacturing facilities include factories, foundries, power plants, wineries, breweries, mills, and water towers. Residential buildings generally include bungalows, apartment blocks, flats, condominiums, dormitories, duplex houses, townhouses and villas.

