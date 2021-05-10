Potential Impact of COVID-19 on AI in BFSI Market Analysis on Current Trends and Growth

The use of AI to counter fraudulent activities is trending in the AI ​​in BFSI market. As frauds are common and difficult to track in the BFSI industry, advanced data analytics is being deployed to improve compliance and keep track of transactions. The technology has enabled the use of digital payment advisers, AI bots, and biometric fraud-detection mechanism in achieving a wider customer base and higher quality service, and at the same time reducing operational costs and increasing market revenue. This way, it helps banks identify frauds and prevent money laundering.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/artificial-intelligence-in-bfsi-market-/report-sample

​​​​​The inclusion of chatbots for engaging customers is driving the The inclusion of chatbots for engaging customers is driving the AI in BFSI market . Technical advancements have resulted in reduced personal contact with customers, which has raised the need for customer retention among many BFSI companies across the world. Banks are extensively using AI to build a customer-centric culture using machine learning, cognitive technologies, and natural language processing. For instance, the Bank of America developed a chatbot, Erica, in 2018, which is an AI-powered tool that helps clients by providing financial guidance via text and voice messages.

The AI in BFSI market is segmented by region, offering, end use, and technology. Based on offering, the bifurcations of the market are service and solution. Between the two, the major market share was acquired by solutions in 2018. This was due to the growing demand for personalized service, need for customer behavior analysis, and a shift toward digital banking. During the forecast period, the higher CAGR is expected to be exhibited by services due to the increasing requirement for training, support, and maintenance by retailers who are using AI.