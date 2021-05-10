Potential Impact of COVID-19 on AI in BFSI Market Analysis on Current Trends and Growth

The use of AI to counter fraudulent activities is trending in the AI in BFSI market. As frauds are common and difficult to track in the BFSI industry, advanced data analytics is being deployed to improve compliance and keep track of transactions. The technology has enabled the use of digital payment advisers, AI bots, and biometric fraud-detection mechanism in achieving a wider customer base and higher quality service, and at the same time reducing operational costs and increasing market revenue. This way, it helps banks identify frauds and prevent money laundering.
Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/artificial-intelligence-in-bfsi-market-/report-sample
Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=artificial-intelligence-in-bfsi-market
This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the AI in BFSI market
- Historical and the present size of the AI in BFSI market
- Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential