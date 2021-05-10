Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Blockchain Market to Reap Excessive Revenues

The blockchain market is gaining phenomenal growth, due to a shift towards digital economy. It is also known as distributed ledger.Growing interests in securing the online financial transactions continues to impel the market. This technology is useful for all sizes of enterprises. It has become the enabling technology for BFSI sector as banks and finance industry move into the modern age of real-time transaction processing.

The technology promises vast openings for various sectors. It can create a cross-national system of varied participants including individuals, companies, NGOs and government bodies. Every entity has a verifiable record of all transactions and the record can only be changed with the consent of participants. No single entity would be able to take charge of it unlike a government or corporate database.

These factors are the driving the blockchain market. Blockchain technology is used for various financial and non-financial applications like, payments, exchanges, smart contracts, documentation, and digital identity. Of them, payment is expected to continue generating the largest revenue in the global blockchain market in the coming years.

