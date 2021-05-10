In Vitro Fertilization Market 2021: Potential Growth, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Competitive Outlook Forecast by 2027

The global in vitro fertilization (IVF) market size is prophesized to reach USD 36.39 billion by 2026, with a CAGR 10.1% by 2026. This is attributable to the increasing cases of infertility among people worldwide. This is more common in males than female partners. The market value was USD 16.89 billion in 2018. IVF is a fertilization process wherein sperm and eggs are retrieved as a sample and are combined manually in laboratories. Various studies show that almost half a million babies are born by this process or other assistant reproductive processes. Such factors are responsible for the in vitro fertilization market growth.

Leading Players operating in the In Vitro Fertilization Market are:

Monash IVF

Ovation Fertility

Bloom IVF Centre

Shady Grove Fertility

Bangkok IVF center

Boston IVF

Pelargos IVF

RSMC

Group Ambroise Paré Clinic

Other Service Providers

