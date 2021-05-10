Global C5ISR Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of C5ISR market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the C5ISR, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the C5ISR market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by C5ISR companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Land
Airborne
Naval
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Command
Control
Communication
Computers
Combat
Intelligence
Surveillance and Reconnaissance
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
SELEX ES
Northrop Grumman Corporation
SAAB Group
Thales Group
Raytheon Company
Finmeccanica Spa
General Dynamics
BAE Systems
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
L-3 Communications
Honeywell International
United Aircraft Corp.
Almaz-Antey
Ausair Power
Aselsan
Mitsubishi Heavy industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries
Reutech Radar Systems
SAFRRAN, Textron
Tactical Missiles Corp
CACI International
Elbit Systems
Hindustan Aeronautics
General Electric
ThyssenKrupp
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global C5ISR market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of C5ISR market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global C5ISR players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the C5ISR with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of C5ISR submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global C5ISR Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 C5ISR Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 C5ISR Segment by Type
2.2.1 Land
2.2.2 Land
2.2.3 Naval
2.3 C5ISR Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global C5ISR Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global C5ISR Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 C5ISR Segment by Application
2.4.1 Command
2.4.2 Control
2.4.3 Communication
2.4.4 Computers
2.4.5 Combat
2.4.6 Intelligence
2.4.7 Surveillance and Reconnaissance
2.5 C5ISR Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global C5ISR Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global C5ISR Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
….continued
