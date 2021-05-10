Global C5ISR Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of C5ISR market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the C5ISR, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the C5ISR market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by C5ISR companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Land

Airborne

Naval

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Command

Control

Communication

Computers

Combat

Intelligence

Surveillance and Reconnaissance

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

SELEX ES

Northrop Grumman Corporation

SAAB Group

Thales Group

Raytheon Company

Finmeccanica Spa

General Dynamics

BAE Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

L-3 Communications

Honeywell International

United Aircraft Corp.

Almaz-Antey

Ausair Power

Aselsan

Mitsubishi Heavy industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Reutech Radar Systems

SAFRRAN, Textron

Tactical Missiles Corp

CACI International

Elbit Systems

Hindustan Aeronautics

General Electric

ThyssenKrupp

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global C5ISR market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of C5ISR market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global C5ISR players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the C5ISR with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of C5ISR submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global C5ISR Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 C5ISR Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 C5ISR Segment by Type

2.2.1 Land

2.2.3 Naval

2.3 C5ISR Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global C5ISR Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global C5ISR Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 C5ISR Segment by Application

2.4.1 Command

2.4.2 Control

2.4.3 Communication

2.4.4 Computers

2.4.5 Combat

2.4.6 Intelligence

2.4.7 Surveillance and Reconnaissance

2.5 C5ISR Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global C5ISR Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global C5ISR Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

….continued

