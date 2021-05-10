Global Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Clinical Trial Management (CTM) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Clinical Trial Management (CTM), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Clinical Trial Management (CTM) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Clinical Trial Management (CTM) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Web-based CTMS
On-premise
Cloud-based CTMS
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
Clinical Research Organizations
Healthcare Providers
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Medidata Solutions
Mednet Solutions
Parexel
Bio-Optronics
IBM
BioClinica
Forte Research Systems
MedNet Solutions
Merge Healthcare Incorporated
Veeva Systems
ICON
iWeb Technologies Limited
ChemWare
Arisglobal
DSG
DZS Software Solutions
Guger Technologies
eClinForce
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Clinical Trial Management (CTM) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Clinical Trial Management (CTM) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Clinical Trial Management (CTM) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Clinical Trial Management (CTM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Clinical Trial Management (CTM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Segment by Type
2.2.1 Web-based CTMS
2.2.3 Cloud-based CTMS
2.3 Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
2.4.2 Clinical Research Organizations
2.4.3 Healthcare Providers
2.5 Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
