Global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Financial

Human Resources

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Manufacturing & Services

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Aerospace & Defense

IT & Telecom

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM Corporation

Unit4

Oracle Corporation

Infor

Aptean

SAP SE

Epicor Software Corporation

Microsoft

Syspro

Sage Group Plc

Deltek

IQMS

Rootstock Software

Workday

Plex Systems

QAD Inc

Acumatica

Sage Software

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Financial

2.2.2 Human Resources

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Manufacturing & Services

2.4.2 BFSI

2.4.3 Healthcare

2.4.4 Retail

2.4.5 Government

2.4.6 Aerospace & Defense

2.4.7 IT & Telecom

2.4.8 Others

2.5 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

….continued

