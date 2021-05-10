Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

According to this study, In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Marine Vessels & Platforms
Control & Instrumentation – Oil & Gas
Pipe Lines
Oilfield Tools
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Crude Oil
Refined Petroleum Products
Natural Gas
Liquefied Natural Gas
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Royal Vopak
CIM-CCMP
GDF SUEZ
Vitol Group
Amec Foster Wheeler
Buckeye
Niska Gas Storage
Magellan Midstream
Centrica
WorleyParsons
Odfjell
Ramboll
Oiltanking
CLH
Kinder Morgan
HORIZON TERMINALS
NuStar Energy
DaLian Port
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Segment by Type
2.2.1 Marine Vessels & Platforms
2.2.2 Marine Vessels & Platforms
2.2.3 Pipe Lines
2.2.4 Oilfield Tools
2.3 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Segment by Application
2.4.1 Crude Oil
2.4.2 Refined Petroleum Products
2.4.3 Natural Gas
2.4.4 Liquefied Natural Gas
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation by Players
3.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation by Regions
4.1 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation by Countries
7.2 Europe Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Forecast
10.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Royal Vopak
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered
11.1.3 Royal Vopak Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Royal Vopak News
11.2 CIM-CCMP
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered
11.2.3 CIM-CCMP Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 CIM-CCMP News
11.3 GDF SUEZ
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered
11.3.3 GDF SUEZ Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 GDF SUEZ News
11.4 Vitol Group
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered
11.4.3 Vitol Group Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Vitol Group News
11.5 Amec Foster Wheeler
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered
11.5.3 Amec Foster Wheeler Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Amec Foster Wheeler News
11.6 Buckeye
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered
11.6.3 Buckeye Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Buckeye News
11.7 Niska Gas Storage
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered
11.7.3 Niska Gas Storage Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Niska Gas Storage News
11.8 Magellan Midstream
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered
11.8.3 Magellan Midstream Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Magellan Midstream News
11.9 Centrica
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered
11.9.3 Centrica Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Centrica News
11.10 WorleyParsons
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered
11.10.3 WorleyParsons Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 WorleyParsons News
11.11 Odfjell
11.12 Ramboll
11.13 Oiltanking
11.14 CLH
11.15 Kinder Morgan
11.16 HORIZON TERMINALS
11.17 NuStar Energy
11.18 DaLian Port
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
