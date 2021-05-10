Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

According to this study, In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Marine Vessels & Platforms

Control & Instrumentation – Oil & Gas

Pipe Lines

Oilfield Tools

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Crude Oil

Refined Petroleum Products

Natural Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Royal Vopak

CIM-CCMP

GDF SUEZ

Vitol Group

Amec Foster Wheeler

Buckeye

Niska Gas Storage

Magellan Midstream

Centrica

WorleyParsons

Odfjell

Ramboll

Oiltanking

CLH

Kinder Morgan

HORIZON TERMINALS

NuStar Energy

DaLian Port

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Segment by Type

2.2.1 Marine Vessels & Platforms

2.2.2 Marine Vessels & Platforms

2.2.3 Pipe Lines

2.2.4 Oilfield Tools

2.3 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Segment by Application

2.4.1 Crude Oil

2.4.2 Refined Petroleum Products

2.4.3 Natural Gas

2.4.4 Liquefied Natural Gas

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation by Players

3.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation by Regions

4.1 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation by Countries

7.2 Europe Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Forecast

10.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Royal Vopak

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered

11.1.3 Royal Vopak Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Royal Vopak News

11.2 CIM-CCMP

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered

11.2.3 CIM-CCMP Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 CIM-CCMP News

11.3 GDF SUEZ

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered

11.3.3 GDF SUEZ Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 GDF SUEZ News

11.4 Vitol Group

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered

11.4.3 Vitol Group Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Vitol Group News

11.5 Amec Foster Wheeler

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered

11.5.3 Amec Foster Wheeler Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Amec Foster Wheeler News

11.6 Buckeye

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered

11.6.3 Buckeye Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Buckeye News

11.7 Niska Gas Storage

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered

11.7.3 Niska Gas Storage Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Niska Gas Storage News

11.8 Magellan Midstream

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered

11.8.3 Magellan Midstream Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Magellan Midstream News

11.9 Centrica

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered

11.9.3 Centrica Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Centrica News

11.10 WorleyParsons

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered

11.10.3 WorleyParsons Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 WorleyParsons News

11.11 Odfjell

11.12 Ramboll

11.13 Oiltanking

11.14 CLH

11.15 Kinder Morgan

11.16 HORIZON TERMINALS

11.17 NuStar Energy

11.18 DaLian Port

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables

Table 1. Research Methodology

Table 2. Data Source

Table 3. Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 4. Major Players of Marine Vessels & Platforms

Table 5. Major Players of Control & Instrumentation – Oil & Gas

Table 6. Major Players of Pipe Lines

Table 7. Major Players of Oilfield Tools

Table 8. Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Table 9. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 10. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 11. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 12. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue by Players (2018-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 13. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

Table 14. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Key Players Head office and Products Offered

Table 15. Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

Table 16. New Products and Potential Entrants

Table 17. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Table 18. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Table 19. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 20. Americas Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 21. Americas Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 22. Americas Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 23. Americas Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 24. Americas Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 25. Americas Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 26. APAC Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 27. APAC Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 28. APAC Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 29. APAC Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 30. APAC Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 31. APAC Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 32. Europe Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 33. Europe Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 34. Europe Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 35. Europe Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 36. Europe Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 37. Europe Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 38. Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 39. Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 40. Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 41. Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 42. Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 43. Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 44. Key and Potential Regions of Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation

Table 45. Key Application and Potential Industries of Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation

Table 46. Key Challenges of Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation

Table 47. Key Trends of Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation

Table 48. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Forecast by Regions (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 49. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share Forecast by Regions

Table 50. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 51. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

Table 52. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 53. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 54. Royal Vopak Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 55. Royal Vopak Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered

Table 56. Royal Vopak Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 57. Royal Vopak Main Business

Table 58. Royal Vopak Latest Developments

Table 59. CIM-CCMP Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 60. CIM-CCMP Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered

Table 61. CIM-CCMP Main Business

Table 62. CIM-CCMP Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 63. CIM-CCMP Latest Developments

Table 64. GDF SUEZ Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 65. GDF SUEZ Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered

Table 66. GDF SUEZ Main Business

Table 67. GDF SUEZ Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 68. GDF SUEZ Latest Developments

Table 69. Vitol Group Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 70. Vitol Group Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered

Table 71. Vitol Group Main Business

Table 72. Vitol Group Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 73. Vitol Group Latest Developments

Table 74. Amec Foster Wheeler Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 75. Amec Foster Wheeler Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered

Table 76. Amec Foster Wheeler Main Business

Table 77. Amec Foster Wheeler Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 78. Amec Foster Wheeler Latest Developments

Table 79. Buckeye Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 80. Buckeye Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered

Table 81. Buckeye Main Business

Table 82. Buckeye Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 83. Buckeye Latest Developments

Table 84. Niska Gas Storage Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 85. Niska Gas Storage Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered

Table 86. Niska Gas Storage Main Business

Table 87. Niska Gas Storage Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 88. Niska Gas Storage Latest Developments

Table 89. Magellan Midstream Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 90. Magellan Midstream Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered

Table 91. Magellan Midstream Main Business

Table 92. Magellan Midstream Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 93. Magellan Midstream Latest Developments

Table 94. Centrica Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 95. Centrica Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered

Table 96. Centrica Main Business

Table 97. Centrica Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 98. Centrica Latest Developments

Table 99. WorleyParsons Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 100. WorleyParsons Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Product Offered

Table 101. WorleyParsons Main Business

Table 102. WorleyParsons Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 103. WorleyParsons Latest Developments

Table 104. Odfjell Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 105. Ramboll Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 106. Oiltanking Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 107. CLH Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 108. Kinder Morgan Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 109. HORIZON TERMINALS Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 110. NuStar Energy Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 111. DaLian Port Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

List of Figures

Figure 1. Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Report Years Considered

Figure 2. Market Research Methodology

Figure 3. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth Rate 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 4. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 5. Global Marine Vessels & Platforms Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 6. Global Control & Instrumentation – Oil & Gas Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 7. Global Pipe Lines Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 8. Global Oilfield Tools Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 9. Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation in Crude Oil

Figure 10. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market: Crude Oil (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 11. Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation in Refined Petroleum Products

Figure 12. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market: Refined Petroleum Products (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 13. Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation in Natural Gas

Figure 14. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market: Natural Gas (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 15. Global Natural Gas YoY Growth ($ Millions)

Figure 16. Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation in Liquefied Natural Gas

Figure 17. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market: Liquefied Natural Gas (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 18. Global Liquefied Natural Gas YoY Growth ($ Millions)

Figure 19. Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation in Others

Figure 20. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market: Others (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 21. Global Others YoY Growth ($ Millions)

Figure 22. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 23. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Figure 24. Americas Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 25. APAC Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 26. Europe Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 27. Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 28. Americas Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 29. Americas Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 30. Americas Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 31. United States Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 32. Canada Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 33. Mexico Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 34. APAC Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure 35. APAC Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 36. APAC Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 37. China Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 38. Japan Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 39. Korea Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 40. Southeast Asia Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 41. India Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 42. Australia Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 43. Europe Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 44. Europe Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 45. Europe Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 46. Germany Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 47. France Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 48. UK Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 49. Italy Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 50. Russia Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 51. Spain Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 52. Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 53. Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 54. Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 55. Egypt Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 56. South Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 57. Israel Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 58. Turkey Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 59. GCC Countries Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 60. Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation arket Size Forecast (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Figure 61. Americas Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 62. APAC Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 63. Europe Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 64. Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 65. United States Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 66. Canada Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 67. Mexico Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 68. Brazil Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 69. China Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 70. Japan Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 71. Korea Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 72. Southeast Asia Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 73. India Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 74. Australia Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 75. Germany Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 76. France Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 77. UK Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 78. Italy Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 79. Russia Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 80. Spain Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 81. Egypt Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 82. South Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 83. Israel Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 84. Turkey Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 85. GCC Countries Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

……. Continued

