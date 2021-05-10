Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of UV Disinfection Equipment market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the UV Disinfection Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Ordinary Cathode Low Pressure Mercury UV Disinfection
High-intensity Ultraviolet Disinfection
Ozone UV Disinfection
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Drinking Water and Wastewater
Air and Surface
Food Processing
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Trojan Technologies
Evoqua Water
Xylem
Halma
Chiyoda Kohan
SUEZ
Calgon Carbon
Heraeus
STERIS
Getinge Group
Onyx
UltraViolet Devices
Xenex
Lit
Atlantic Ultraviolet
Oceanpower
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global UV Disinfection Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of UV Disinfection Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global UV Disinfection Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the UV Disinfection Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of UV Disinfection Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global UV Disinfection Equipment Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 UV Disinfection Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 UV Disinfection Equipment Segment by Type
2.2.1 Ordinary Cathode Low Pressure Mercury UV Disinfection
2.2.2 High-intensity Ultraviolet Disinfection
2.2.3 Ozone UV Disinfection
2.3 UV Disinfection Equipment Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global UV Disinfection Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global UV Disinfection Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global UV Disinfection Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 UV Disinfection Equipment Segment by Application
2.4.1 Drinking Water and Wastewater
2.4.2 Air and Surface
2.4.3 Food Processing
2.5 UV Disinfection Equipment Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global UV Disinfection Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global UV Disinfection Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global UV Disinfection Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
….continued
