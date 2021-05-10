Global AI-Based Applications and Services Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

According to this study In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in AI-Based Applications and Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of AI-Based Applications and Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the AI-Based Applications and Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the AI-Based Applications and Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by AI-Based Applications and Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Machine Learning (ML)

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Public Sector

Energy & Utility

Healthcare

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids

Accenture

Clevest Solutions

Grid4C

Open Systems International

General Electric

Schneider Electric

OSIsoft

Siemens

SAS Institute

Eclature

SK telecom

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global AI-Based Applications and Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of AI-Based Applications and Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AI-Based Applications and Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AI-Based Applications and Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of AI-Based Applications and Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Machine Learning (ML)

2.2.2 Computer Vision

2.2.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

2.2.4 Others

2.3 AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 AI-Based Applications and Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 IT & Telecom

2.4.3 Retail

2.4.4 Manufacturing

2.4.5 Public Sector

2.4.6 Energy & Utility

2.4.7 Healthcare

2.4.8 Others

2.5 AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global AI-Based Applications and Services by Company

3.1 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players AI-Based Applications and Services Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 AI-Based Applications and Services by Regions

4.1 AI-Based Applications and Services by Regions

4.2 Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe AI-Based Applications and Services by Countries

7.1.1 Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Distributors

10.3 AI-Based Applications and Services Customer

11 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Market Forecast

11.1 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Forecast by Type

11.8 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Hitachi ABB Power Grids

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered

12.1.3 Hitachi ABB Power Grids AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Hitachi ABB Power Grids Latest Developments

12.2 Accenture

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered

12.2.3 Accenture AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Accenture Latest Developments

12.3 Clevest Solutions

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered

12.3.3 Clevest Solutions AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Clevest Solutions Latest Developments

12.4 Grid4C

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered

12.4.3 Grid4C AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Grid4C Latest Developments

12.5 Open Systems International

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered

12.5.3 Open Systems International AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Open Systems International Latest Developments

12.6 General Electric

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered

12.6.3 General Electric AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 General Electric Latest Developments

12.7 Schneider Electric

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered

12.7.3 Schneider Electric AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Schneider Electric Latest Developments

12.8 OSIsoft

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered

12.8.3 OSIsoft AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 OSIsoft Latest Developments

12.9 Siemens

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered

12.9.3 Siemens AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Siemens Latest Developments

12.10 SAS Institute

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered

12.10.3 SAS Institute AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 SAS Institute Latest Developments

12.11 Eclature

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered

12.11.3 Eclature AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Eclature Latest Developments

12.12 SK telecom

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered

12.12.3 SK telecom AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 SK telecom Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

