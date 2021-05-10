Global AI-Based Applications and Services Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

According to this study In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in AI-Based Applications and Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of AI-Based Applications and Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the AI-Based Applications and Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the AI-Based Applications and Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by AI-Based Applications and Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Machine Learning (ML)
Computer Vision
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Retail
Manufacturing
Public Sector
Energy & Utility
Healthcare
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Hitachi ABB Power Grids
Accenture
Clevest Solutions
Grid4C
Open Systems International
General Electric
Schneider Electric
OSIsoft
Siemens
SAS Institute
Eclature
SK telecom
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global AI-Based Applications and Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of AI-Based Applications and Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global AI-Based Applications and Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the AI-Based Applications and Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of AI-Based Applications and Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Machine Learning (ML)
2.2.2 Computer Vision
2.2.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP)
2.2.4 Others
2.3 AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 AI-Based Applications and Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 BFSI
2.4.2 IT & Telecom
2.4.3 Retail
2.4.4 Manufacturing
2.4.5 Public Sector
2.4.6 Energy & Utility
2.4.7 Healthcare
2.4.8 Others
2.5 AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global AI-Based Applications and Services by Company
3.1 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players AI-Based Applications and Services Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 AI-Based Applications and Services by Regions
4.1 AI-Based Applications and Services by Regions
4.2 Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe AI-Based Applications and Services by Countries
7.1.1 Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Distributors
10.3 AI-Based Applications and Services Customer
11 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Market Forecast
11.1 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Forecast by Type
11.8 Global AI-Based Applications and Services Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Hitachi ABB Power Grids
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered
12.1.3 Hitachi ABB Power Grids AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Hitachi ABB Power Grids Latest Developments
12.2 Accenture
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered
12.2.3 Accenture AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Accenture Latest Developments
12.3 Clevest Solutions
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered
12.3.3 Clevest Solutions AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Clevest Solutions Latest Developments
12.4 Grid4C
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered
12.4.3 Grid4C AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Grid4C Latest Developments
12.5 Open Systems International
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered
12.5.3 Open Systems International AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Open Systems International Latest Developments
12.6 General Electric
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered
12.6.3 General Electric AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 General Electric Latest Developments
12.7 Schneider Electric
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered
12.7.3 Schneider Electric AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Schneider Electric Latest Developments
12.8 OSIsoft
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered
12.8.3 OSIsoft AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 OSIsoft Latest Developments
12.9 Siemens
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered
12.9.3 Siemens AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Siemens Latest Developments
12.10 SAS Institute
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered
12.10.3 SAS Institute AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 SAS Institute Latest Developments
12.11 Eclature
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered
12.11.3 Eclature AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Eclature Latest Developments
12.12 SK telecom
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 AI-Based Applications and Services Product Offered
12.12.3 SK telecom AI-Based Applications and Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 SK telecom Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
List of Tables
Table 1. Research Methodology
Table 2. Data Source
Table 3. AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)
Table 4. Major Players of Machine Learning (ML)
Table 5. Major Players of Computer Vision
Table 6. Major Players of Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Table 7. Major Players of Others
Table 8. Global Consumption Sales by Type (2015-2020)
Table 9. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 10. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Revenue by Type (2015-2020) ($ million)
Table 11. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 12. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
Table 13. Global Consumption Sales by Application (2015-2020)
Table 14. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 15. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Value by Application (2015-2020)
Table 16. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 17. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Sale Price by Application (2015-2020)
Table 18. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Sales by Company (2017-2019) (K Units)
Table 19. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Sales Market Share by Company (2017-2019)
Table 20. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Revenue by Company (2017-2019) ($ Millions)
Table 21. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Revenue Market Share by Company (2017-2019)
Table 22. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Sale Price by Company (2017-2019)
Table 23. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
Table 24. Players AI-Based Applications and Services Products Offered
Table 25. AI-Based Applications and Services Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
Table 26. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Regions 2015-2020 (K Units)
Table 27. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Regions 2015-2020
Table 28. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Value by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Table 29. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Value Market Share by Regions 2015-2020
Table 30. Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 31. Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 32. Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 33. Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 34. Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 35. Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 36. Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 37. Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 38. APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Regions (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 39. APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
Table 40. APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Value by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 41. APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
Table 42. APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 43. APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 44. APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 45. APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 46. Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 47. Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 48. Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 49. Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 50. Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 51. Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 52. Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 53. Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 54. Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 55. Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 56. Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 57. Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 58. Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 59. Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 60. Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 61. Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 62. AI-Based Applications and Services Distributors List
Table 63. AI-Based Applications and Services Customer List
Table 64. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Forecast by Countries (2021-2025) (K Units)
Table 65. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Forecast by Regions
Table 66. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Value Forecast by Countries (2021-2025) ($ Millions)
Table 67. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Value Market Share Forecast by Regions
Table 68. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Forecast by Type (2021-2025) (K Units)
Table 69. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)
Table 70. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Value Forecast by Type (2021-2025) ($ Millions)
Table 71. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Value Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)
Table 72. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2025) (K Units)
Table 73. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)
Table 74. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Value Forecast by Application (2021-2025) ($ Millions)
Table 75. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Value Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)
Table 76. Hitachi ABB Power Grids Product Offered
Table 77. Hitachi ABB Power Grids AI-Based Applications and Services Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 78. Hitachi ABB Power Grids Main Business
Table 79. Hitachi ABB Power Grids Latest Developments
Table 80. Hitachi ABB Power Grids Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), AI-Based Applications and Services Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 81. Accenture Product Offered
Table 82. Accenture AI-Based Applications and Services Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 83. Accenture Main Business
Table 84. Accenture Latest Developments
Table 85. Accenture Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), AI-Based Applications and Services Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 86. Clevest Solutions Product Offered
Table 87. Clevest Solutions AI-Based Applications and Services Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 88. Clevest Solutions Main Business
Table 89. Clevest Solutions Latest Developments
Table 90. Clevest Solutions Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), AI-Based Applications and Services Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 91. Grid4C Product Offered
Table 92. Grid4C AI-Based Applications and Services Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 93. Grid4C Main Business
Table 94. Grid4C Latest Developments
Table 95. Grid4C Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), AI-Based Applications and Services Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 96. Open Systems International Product Offered
Table 97. Open Systems International AI-Based Applications and Services Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 98. Open Systems International Main Business
Table 99. Open Systems International Latest Developments
Table 100. Open Systems International Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), AI-Based Applications and Services Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 101. General Electric Product Offered
Table 102. General Electric AI-Based Applications and Services Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 103. General Electric Main Business
Table 104. General Electric Latest Developments
Table 105. General Electric Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), AI-Based Applications and Services Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 106. Schneider Electric Product Offered
Table 107. Schneider Electric Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), AI-Based Applications and Services Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 108. Schneider Electric Main Business
Table 109. Schneider Electric Latest Developments
Table 110. Schneider Electric AI-Based Applications and Services Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 111. OSIsoft Product Offered
Table 112. OSIsoft AI-Based Applications and Services Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 113. OSIsoft Main Business
Table 114. OSIsoft Latest Developments
Table 115. OSIsoft Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), AI-Based Applications and Services Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 116. Siemens Product Offered
Table 117. Siemens AI-Based Applications and Services Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 118. Siemens Main Business
Table 119. Siemens Latest Developments
Table 120. Siemens Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), AI-Based Applications and Services Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 121. SAS Institute Product Offered
Table 122. SAS Institute AI-Based Applications and Services Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 123. SAS Institute Main Business
Table 124. SAS Institute Latest Developments
Table 125. SAS Institute Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), AI-Based Applications and Services Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 126. Eclature Product Offered
Table 127. Eclature AI-Based Applications and Services Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 128. Eclature Main Business
Table 129. Eclature Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 130. Eclature Latest Developments
Table 131. SK telecom Product Offered
Table 132. SK telecom AI-Based Applications and Services Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 133. SK telecom Main Business
Table 134. SK telecom Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 135. SK telecom Latest Developments
List of Figures
Figure 1. Picture of AI-Based Applications and Services
Figure 2. AI-Based Applications and Services Report Years Considered
Figure 3. Market Research Methodology
Figure 4. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Growth Rate 2015-2025 (K Units)
Figure 5. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Value Growth Rate 2015-2025 ($ Millions)
Figure 6. Product Picture of Machine Learning (ML)
Figure 7. Product Picture of Computer Vision
Figure 8. Product Picture of Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Figure 9. Product Picture of Others
Figure 10. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Figure 11. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Figure 12. AI-Based Applications and Services Consumed in BFSI
Figure 13. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Market: BFSI (2015-2020) (K Units)
Figure 14. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Market: BFSI (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Figure 15. AI-Based Applications and Services Consumed in IT & Telecom
Figure 16. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Market: IT & Telecom (2015-2020) (K Units)
Figure 17. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Market: IT & Telecom (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Figure 18. AI-Based Applications and Services Consumed in Retail
Figure 19. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Market: Retail (2015-2020) (K Units)
Figure 20. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Market: Retail (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Figure 21. AI-Based Applications and Services Consumed in Manufacturing
Figure 22. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Market: Manufacturing (2015-2020) (K Units)
Figure 23. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Market: Manufacturing (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Figure 24. AI-Based Applications and Services Consumed in Public Sector
Figure 25. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Market: Public Sector (2015-2020) (K Units)
Figure 26. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Market: Public Sector (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Figure 27. AI-Based Applications and Services Consumed in Energy & Utility
Figure 28. AI-Based Applications and Services Consumed in Healthcare
Figure 29. AI-Based Applications and Services Consumed in Others
Figure 30. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Figure 31. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Figure 32. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Sales Market Share by Company in 2017
Figure 33. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Sales Market Share by Company in 2019
Figure 34. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Revenue Market Share by Company in 2017
Figure 35. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Revenue Market Share by Company in 2019
Figure 36. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Sale Price by Company in 2019
Figure 37. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Regions 2015-2020
Figure 38. Global AI-Based Applications and Services Value Market Share by Regions 2015-2020
Figure 39. Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 40. Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 41. APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 42. APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 43. Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 44. Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 45. Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 46. Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 47. Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019
Figure 48. Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Value Market Share by Countries in 2019
Figure 49. Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019
Figure 50. Americas AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Figure 51. United States AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 52. United States AI-Based Applications and Services Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 53. Canada AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 54. Canada AI-Based Applications and Services Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 55. Mexico AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 56. Mexico AI-Based Applications and Services Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 57. APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019
Figure 58. APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Value Market Share by Regions in 2019
Figure 59. APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019
Figure 60. APAC AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Figure 61. China AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 62. China AI-Based Applications and Services Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 63. Japan AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 64. Japan AI-Based Applications and Services Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 65. Korea AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 66. Korea AI-Based Applications and Services Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 67. Southeast Asia AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 68. Southeast Asia AI-Based Applications and Services Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 69. India AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 70. India AI-Based Applications and Services Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 71. Australia AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 72. Australia AI-Based Applications and Services Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 73. Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019
Figure 74. Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Value Market Share by Countries in 2019
Figure 75. Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019
Figure 76. Europe AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Figure 77. Germany AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 78. Germany AI-Based Applications and Services Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 79. France AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 80. France AI-Based Applications and Services Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 81. UK AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 82. UK AI-Based Applications and Services Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 83. Italy AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 84. Italy AI-Based Applications and Services Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 85. Russia AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 86. Russia AI-Based Applications and Services Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 87. Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019
Figure 88. Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services Value Market Share by Countries in 2019
Figure 89. Middle East & Africa AI-Based Applications and Services Consumption Market Share by Type
……. Continued
