Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

According to this study, In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Natural Gas Utilities business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Natural Gas Utilities market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Natural Gas Utilities, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Natural Gas Utilities market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Natural Gas Utilities companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Free Type

Dissolved Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Household

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

PJSC Gazprom

Sempra Energy

Centrica

Osaka Gas

PETRONAS

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Natural Gas Utilities market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Natural Gas Utilities market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Natural Gas Utilities players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Natural Gas Utilities with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Natural Gas Utilities submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Natural Gas Utilities Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Natural Gas Utilities Segment by Type

2.2.1 Free Type

2.2.2 Free Type

2.3 Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Natural Gas Utilities Segment by Application

2.4.1 Household

2.4.2 Commercial

2.5 Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Natural Gas Utilities by Players

3.1 Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Natural Gas Utilities Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Natural Gas Utilities by Regions

4.1 Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Natural Gas Utilities by Countries

7.2 Europe Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Natural Gas Utilities by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Forecast

10.1 Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Natural Gas Utilities Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Natural Gas Utilities Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Natural Gas Utilities Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Natural Gas Utilities Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 PJSC Gazprom

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Natural Gas Utilities Product Offered

11.1.3 PJSC Gazprom Natural Gas Utilities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 PJSC Gazprom News

11.2 Sempra Energy

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Natural Gas Utilities Product Offered

11.2.3 Sempra Energy Natural Gas Utilities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Sempra Energy News

11.3 Centrica

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Natural Gas Utilities Product Offered

11.3.3 Centrica Natural Gas Utilities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Centrica News

11.4 Osaka Gas

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Natural Gas Utilities Product Offered

11.4.3 Osaka Gas Natural Gas Utilities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Osaka Gas News

11.5 PETRONAS

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Natural Gas Utilities Product Offered

11.5.3 PETRONAS Natural Gas Utilities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 PETRONAS News

…

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables

Table 1. Research Methodology

Table 2. Data Source

Table 3. Natural Gas Utilities Market Size CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 4. Major Players of Free Type

Table 5. Major Players of Dissolved Type

Table 6. Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Table 7. Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 8. Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 9. Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 10. Global Natural Gas Utilities Revenue by Players (2018-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 11. Global Natural Gas Utilities Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

Table 12. Global Natural Gas Utilities Key Players Head office and Products Offered

Table 13. Natural Gas Utilities Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

Table 14. New Products and Potential Entrants

Table 15. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Table 16. Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Table 17. Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 18. Americas Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 19. Americas Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 20. Americas Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 21. Americas Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 22. Americas Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 23. Americas Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 24. APAC Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 25. APAC Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 26. APAC Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 27. APAC Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 28. APAC Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 29. APAC Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 30. Europe Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 31. Europe Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 32. Europe Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 33. Europe Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 34. Europe Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 35. Europe Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 36. Middle East & Africa Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 37. Middle East & Africa Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 38. Middle East & Africa Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 39. Middle East & Africa Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 40. Middle East & Africa Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 41. Middle East & Africa Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 42. Key and Potential Regions of Natural Gas Utilities

Table 43. Key Application and Potential Industries of Natural Gas Utilities

Table 44. Key Challenges of Natural Gas Utilities

Table 45. Key Trends of Natural Gas Utilities

Table 46. Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Forecast by Regions (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 47. Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share Forecast by Regions

Table 48. Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 49. Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

Table 50. Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 51. Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 52. PJSC Gazprom Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Natural Gas Utilities Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 53. PJSC Gazprom Natural Gas Utilities Product Offered

Table 54. PJSC Gazprom Natural Gas Utilities Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 55. PJSC Gazprom Main Business

Table 56. PJSC Gazprom Latest Developments

Table 57. Sempra Energy Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Natural Gas Utilities Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 58. Sempra Energy Natural Gas Utilities Product Offered

Table 59. Sempra Energy Main Business

Table 60. Sempra Energy Natural Gas Utilities Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 61. Sempra Energy Latest Developments

Table 62. Centrica Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Natural Gas Utilities Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 63. Centrica Natural Gas Utilities Product Offered

Table 64. Centrica Main Business

Table 65. Centrica Natural Gas Utilities Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 66. Centrica Latest Developments

Table 67. Osaka Gas Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Natural Gas Utilities Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 68. Osaka Gas Natural Gas Utilities Product Offered

Table 69. Osaka Gas Main Business

Table 70. Osaka Gas Natural Gas Utilities Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 71. Osaka Gas Latest Developments

Table 72. PETRONAS Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Natural Gas Utilities Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 73. PETRONAS Natural Gas Utilities Product Offered

Table 74. PETRONAS Main Business

Table 75. PETRONAS Natural Gas Utilities Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 76. PETRONAS Latest Developments

List of Figures

Figure 1. Natural Gas Utilities Report Years Considered

Figure 2. Market Research Methodology

Figure 3. Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth Rate 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 4. Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 5. Global Free Type Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 6. Global Dissolved Type Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 7. Natural Gas Utilities in Household

Figure 8. Global Natural Gas Utilities Market: Household (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 9. Natural Gas Utilities in Commercial

Figure 10. Global Natural Gas Utilities Market: Commercial (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 11. Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 12. Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Figure 13. Americas Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 14. APAC Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 15. Europe Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 16. Middle East & Africa Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 17. Americas Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 18. Americas Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 19. Americas Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 20. United States Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 21. Canada Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 22. Mexico Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 23. APAC Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure 24. APAC Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 25. APAC Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 26. China Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 27. Japan Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 28. Korea Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 29. Southeast Asia Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 30. India Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 31. Australia Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 32. Europe Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 33. Europe Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 34. Europe Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 35. Germany Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 36. France Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 37. UK Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 38. Italy Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 39. Russia Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 40. Spain Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 41. Middle East & Africa Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 42. Middle East & Africa Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 43. Middle East & Africa Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 44. Egypt Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 45. South Africa Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 46. Israel Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 47. Turkey Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 48. GCC Countries Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 49. Global Natural Gas Utilities arket Size Forecast (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Figure 50. Americas Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 51. APAC Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 52. Europe Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 53. Middle East & Africa Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 54. United States Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 55. Canada Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 56. Mexico Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 57. Brazil Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 58. China Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 59. Japan Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 60. Korea Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 61. Southeast Asia Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 62. India Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 63. Australia Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 64. Germany Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 65. France Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 66. UK Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 67. Italy Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 68. Russia Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 69. Spain Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 70. Egypt Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 71. South Africa Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 72. Israel Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 73. Turkey Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 74. GCC Countries Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

……. Continued

