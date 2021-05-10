Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

According to this study In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Software

Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Natural Language Processing

Machine Perception

Data Mining

Motion and Manipulation

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AIBrian

Digital Reasoning Systems

Amazon

Aysadi

Baidu

AT&T

CloudMinds

Bigml

Diffbot

Brighterion

GoodAI

H20.ai

Google

DigitalGenius

GE

Fair Isaac

IBM

General Vision

Facebook

HPE

Hancom Inc.

Fujitsu

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Software

2.2.2 Software

2.3 AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Natural Language Processing

2.4.2 Machine Perception

2.4.3 Data Mining

2.4.4 Motion and Manipulation

2.5 AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) by Players

3.1 Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) by Regions

4.1 AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) by Countries

7.2 Europe AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Forecast

10.1 Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 AIBrian

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Product Offered

11.1.3 AIBrian AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 AIBrian News

11.2 Digital Reasoning Systems

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Product Offered

11.2.3 Digital Reasoning Systems AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Digital Reasoning Systems News

11.3 Amazon

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Product Offered

11.3.3 Amazon AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Amazon News

11.4 Aysadi

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Product Offered

11.4.3 Aysadi AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Aysadi News

11.5 Baidu

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Product Offered

11.5.3 Baidu AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Baidu News

11.6 AT&T

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Product Offered

11.6.3 AT&T AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 AT&T News

11.7 CloudMinds

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Product Offered

11.7.3 CloudMinds AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 CloudMinds News

11.8 Bigml

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Product Offered

11.8.3 Bigml AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Bigml News

11.9 Diffbot

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Product Offered

11.9.3 Diffbot AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Diffbot News

11.10 Brighterion

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Product Offered

11.10.3 Brighterion AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Brighterion News

11.11 GoodAI

11.12 H20.ai

11.13 Google

11.14 DigitalGenius

11.15 GE

11.16 Fair Isaac

11.17 IBM

11.18 General Vision

11.19 Facebook

11.20 HPE

11.21 Hancom Inc.

11.22 Fujitsu

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables

Table 1. Research Methodology

Table 2. Data Source

Table 3. AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 4. Major Players of Software

Table 5. Major Players of Services

Table 6. AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Table 7. Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 8. Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 9. Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 10. Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Revenue by Players (2018-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 11. Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

Table 12. Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

Table 13. AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

Table 14. New Products and Potential Entrants

Table 15. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Table 16. Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Table 17. Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 18. Americas AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 19. Americas AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 20. Americas AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 21. Americas AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 22. Americas AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 23. Americas AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 24. APAC AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 25. APAC AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 26. APAC AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 27. APAC AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 28. APAC AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 29. APAC AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 30. Europe AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 31. Europe AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 32. Europe AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 33. Europe AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 34. Europe AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 35. Europe AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 36. Middle East & Africa AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 37. Middle East & Africa AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 38. Middle East & Africa AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 39. Middle East & Africa AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 40. Middle East & Africa AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 41. Middle East & Africa AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 42. Key and Potential Regions of AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology)

Table 43. Key Application and Potential Industries of AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology)

Table 44. Key Challenges of AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology)

Table 45. Key Trends of AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology)

Table 46. Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Forecast by Regions (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 47. Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share Forecast by Regions

Table 48. Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 49. Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

Table 50. Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 51. Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 52. AIBrian Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 53. AIBrian AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Product Offered

Table 54. AIBrian AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 55. AIBrian Main Business

Table 56. AIBrian Latest Developments

Table 57. Digital Reasoning Systems Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 58. Digital Reasoning Systems AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Product Offered

Table 59. Digital Reasoning Systems Main Business

Table 60. Digital Reasoning Systems AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 61. Digital Reasoning Systems Latest Developments

Table 62. Amazon Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 63. Amazon AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Product Offered

Table 64. Amazon Main Business

Table 65. Amazon AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 66. Amazon Latest Developments

Table 67. Aysadi Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 68. Aysadi AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Product Offered

Table 69. Aysadi Main Business

Table 70. Aysadi AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 71. Aysadi Latest Developments

Table 72. Baidu Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 73. Baidu AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Product Offered

Table 74. Baidu Main Business

Table 75. Baidu AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 76. Baidu Latest Developments

Table 77. AT&T Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 78. AT&T AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Product Offered

Table 79. AT&T Main Business

Table 80. AT&T AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 81. AT&T Latest Developments

Table 82. CloudMinds Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 83. CloudMinds AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Product Offered

Table 84. CloudMinds Main Business

Table 85. CloudMinds AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 86. CloudMinds Latest Developments

Table 87. Bigml Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 88. Bigml AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Product Offered

Table 89. Bigml Main Business

Table 90. Bigml AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 91. Bigml Latest Developments

Table 92. Diffbot Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 93. Diffbot AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Product Offered

Table 94. Diffbot Main Business

Table 95. Diffbot AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 96. Diffbot Latest Developments

Table 97. Brighterion Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 98. Brighterion AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Product Offered

Table 99. Brighterion Main Business

Table 100. Brighterion AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 101. Brighterion Latest Developments

Table 102. GoodAI Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 103. H20.ai Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 104. Google Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 105. DigitalGenius Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 106. GE Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 107. Fair Isaac Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 108. IBM Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 109. General Vision Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 110. Facebook Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 111. HPE Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 112. Hancom Inc. Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 113. Fujitsu Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

List of Figures

Figure 1. AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Report Years Considered

Figure 2. Market Research Methodology

Figure 3. Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth Rate 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 4. Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 5. Global Software Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 6. Global Services Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 7. AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) in Natural Language Processing

Figure 8. Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market: Natural Language Processing (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 9. AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) in Machine Perception

Figure 10. Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market: Machine Perception (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 11. AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) in Data Mining

Figure 12. Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market: Data Mining (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 13. Global Data Mining YoY Growth ($ Millions)

Figure 14. AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) in Motion and Manipulation

Figure 15. Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market: Motion and Manipulation (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 16. Global Motion and Manipulation YoY Growth ($ Millions)

Figure 17. Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 18. Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Figure 19. Americas AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 20. APAC AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 21. Europe AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 22. Middle East & Africa AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 23. Americas AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 24. Americas AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 25. Americas AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 26. United States AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 27. Canada AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 28. Mexico AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 29. APAC AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure 30. APAC AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 31. APAC AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 32. China AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 33. Japan AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 34. Korea AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 35. Southeast Asia AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 36. India AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 37. Australia AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 38. Europe AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 39. Europe AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 40. Europe AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 41. Germany AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 42. France AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 43. UK AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 44. Italy AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 45. Russia AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 46. Spain AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 47. Middle East & Africa AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 48. Middle East & Africa AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 49. Middle East & Africa AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 50. Egypt AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 51. South Africa AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 52. Israel AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 53. Turkey AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 54. GCC Countries AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 55. Global AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) arket Size Forecast (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Figure 56. Americas AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 57. APAC AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 58. Europe AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 59. Middle East & Africa AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 60. United States AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 61. Canada AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 62. Mexico AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 63. Brazil AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 64. China AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 65. Japan AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 66. Korea AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 67. Southeast Asia AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 68. India AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 69. Australia AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 70. Germany AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 71. France AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 72. UK AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 73. Italy AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 74. Russia AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 75. Spain AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 76. Egypt AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 77. South Africa AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 78. Israel AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 79. Turkey AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 80. GCC Countries AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

……. Continued

