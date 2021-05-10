Global Neurofeedback Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Neurofeedback market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Neurofeedback value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback (SCP-NF)

Low-energy Neurofeedback System (LENS)

Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

ADHD Treatment

Other Clinic Use

Non-medical

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BrainMaster Technologies

BEE Medic

Mitsar

Thought Technology

Brainquiry

Mind Media

Wearable Sensing

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Neurofeedback market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Neurofeedback market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Neurofeedback players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Neurofeedback with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Neurofeedback submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Neurofeedback Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Neurofeedback Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Neurofeedback Segment by Type

2.2.1 Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback (SCP-NF)

2.2.2 Low-energy Neurofeedback System (LENS)

2.2.3 Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Neurofeedback Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Neurofeedback Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Neurofeedback Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Neurofeedback Segment by Application

2.4.1 ADHD Treatment

2.4.2 Other Clinic Use

2.4.3 Non-medical

2.5 Neurofeedback Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Neurofeedback Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Neurofeedback Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

….continued

