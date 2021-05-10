Global V2X Cybersecurity Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

According to this study In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in V2X Cybersecurity business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of V2X Cybersecurity market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the V2X Cybersecurity, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the V2X Cybersecurity market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by V2X Cybersecurity companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

OBU

RSU

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

In-vehicle Cloud Services

External Cloud Services

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ESCRYPT

Denso Corporation

OnBoard Security

AutoCrypt

Green Hills Software

Autotalks

Blackberry Certicom

Altran

Continental

Aptiv

Lear Corporation

Saferide Technologies

NXP

Harman International

Infineon Technologies AG

IDNomic

Trillium Secure Inc.

Karamba Security

ID Quantique

Argus Cyber Security

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global V2X Cybersecurity market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of V2X Cybersecurity market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global V2X Cybersecurity players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the V2X Cybersecurity with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of V2X Cybersecurity submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 V2X Cybersecurity Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 V2X Cybersecurity Segment by Type

2.2.1 OBU

2.2.2 OBU

2.3 V2X Cybersecurity Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 V2X Cybersecurity Segment by Application

2.4.1 In-vehicle Cloud Services

2.4.2 External Cloud Services

2.5 V2X Cybersecurity Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global V2X Cybersecurity by Players

3.1 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global V2X Cybersecurity Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 V2X Cybersecurity by Regions

4.1 V2X Cybersecurity Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas V2X Cybersecurity Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC V2X Cybersecurity Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe V2X Cybersecurity Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa V2X Cybersecurity Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas V2X Cybersecurity Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas V2X Cybersecurity Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas V2X Cybersecurity Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC V2X Cybersecurity Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC V2X Cybersecurity Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC V2X Cybersecurity Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe V2X Cybersecurity by Countries

7.2 Europe V2X Cybersecurity Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe V2X Cybersecurity Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa V2X Cybersecurity by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa V2X Cybersecurity Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa V2X Cybersecurity Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market Forecast

10.1 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global V2X Cybersecurity Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global V2X Cybersecurity Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global V2X Cybersecurity Forecast by Type

10.8 Global V2X Cybersecurity Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 ESCRYPT

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 V2X Cybersecurity Product Offered

11.1.3 ESCRYPT V2X Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 ESCRYPT News

11.2 Denso Corporation

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 V2X Cybersecurity Product Offered

11.2.3 Denso Corporation V2X Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Denso Corporation News

11.3 OnBoard Security

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 V2X Cybersecurity Product Offered

11.3.3 OnBoard Security V2X Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 OnBoard Security News

11.4 AutoCrypt

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 V2X Cybersecurity Product Offered

11.4.3 AutoCrypt V2X Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 AutoCrypt News

11.5 Green Hills Software

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 V2X Cybersecurity Product Offered

11.5.3 Green Hills Software V2X Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Green Hills Software News

11.6 Autotalks

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 V2X Cybersecurity Product Offered

11.6.3 Autotalks V2X Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Autotalks News

11.7 Blackberry Certicom

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 V2X Cybersecurity Product Offered

11.7.3 Blackberry Certicom V2X Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Blackberry Certicom News

11.8 Altran

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 V2X Cybersecurity Product Offered

11.8.3 Altran V2X Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Altran News

11.9 Continental

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 V2X Cybersecurity Product Offered

11.9.3 Continental V2X Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Continental News

11.10 Aptiv

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 V2X Cybersecurity Product Offered

11.10.3 Aptiv V2X Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Aptiv News

11.11 Lear Corporation

11.12 Saferide Technologies

11.13 NXP

11.14 Harman International

11.15 Infineon Technologies AG

11.16 IDNomic

11.17 Trillium Secure Inc.

11.18 Karamba Security

11.19 ID Quantique

11.20 Argus Cyber Security

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

