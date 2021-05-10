Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

According to this study In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Radiology

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Chest & Lungs

Other Diagnosis Types

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Services

Software

Hardware

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

Zebra Medical Vision Ltd.

Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

AliveCor, Inc.

Imagen Technologies, Inc.

Aidoc Medical Ltd.

NovaSignal Corporation

VUNO, Inc.

Riverain Technologies, LLC

IDx Technologies, Inc.

OSP Lab

Philips

Tessella

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Radiology

2.2.2 Radiology

2.2.3 Neurology

2.2.4 Cardiology

2.2.5 Chest & Lungs

2.2.6 Other Diagnosis Types

2.3 Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Services

2.4.2 Software

2.4.3 Hardware

2.5 Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics by Players

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics by Regions

4.1 Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics by Countries

7.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Forecast

10.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Product Offered

11.1.3 General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare) Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare) News

11.2 Zebra Medical Vision Ltd.

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Product Offered

11.2.3 Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. News

11.3 Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Product Offered

11.3.3 Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers) Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers) News

11.4 AliveCor, Inc.

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Product Offered

11.4.3 AliveCor, Inc. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 AliveCor, Inc. News

11.5 Imagen Technologies, Inc.

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Product Offered

11.5.3 Imagen Technologies, Inc. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Imagen Technologies, Inc. News

11.6 Aidoc Medical Ltd.

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Product Offered

11.6.3 Aidoc Medical Ltd. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Aidoc Medical Ltd. News

11.7 NovaSignal Corporation

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Product Offered

11.7.3 NovaSignal Corporation Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 NovaSignal Corporation News

11.8 VUNO, Inc.

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Product Offered

11.8.3 VUNO, Inc. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 VUNO, Inc. News

11.9 Riverain Technologies, LLC

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Product Offered

11.9.3 Riverain Technologies, LLC Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Riverain Technologies, LLC News

11.10 IDx Technologies, Inc.

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Product Offered

11.10.3 IDx Technologies, Inc. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 IDx Technologies, Inc. News

11.11 OSP Lab

11.12 Philips

11.13 Tessella

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables

Table 1. Research Methodology

Table 2. Data Source

Table 3. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 4. Major Players of Radiology

Table 5. Major Players of Oncology

Table 6. Major Players of Neurology

Table 7. Major Players of Cardiology

Table 8. Major Players of Chest & Lungs

Table 9. Major Players of Other Diagnosis Types

Table 10. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Table 11. Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 12. Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 13. Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 14. Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue by Players (2018-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 15. Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

Table 16. Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Key Players Head office and Products Offered

Table 17. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

Table 18. New Products and Potential Entrants

Table 19. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Table 20. Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Table 21. Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 22. Americas Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 23. Americas Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 24. Americas Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 25. Americas Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 26. Americas Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 27. Americas Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 28. APAC Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 29. APAC Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 30. APAC Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 31. APAC Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 32. APAC Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 33. APAC Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 34. Europe Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 35. Europe Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 36. Europe Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 37. Europe Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 38. Europe Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 39. Europe Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 40. Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 41. Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 42. Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 43. Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 44. Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 45. Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 46. Key and Potential Regions of Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics

Table 47. Key Application and Potential Industries of Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics

Table 48. Key Challenges of Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics

Table 49. Key Trends of Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics

Table 50. Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Forecast by Regions (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 51. Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share Forecast by Regions

Table 52. Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 53. Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

Table 54. Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 55. Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 56. General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare) Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 57. General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare) Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Product Offered

Table 58. General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare) Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 59. General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare) Main Business

Table 60. General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare) Latest Developments

Table 61. Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 62. Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Product Offered

Table 63. Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. Main Business

Table 64. Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 65. Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. Latest Developments

Table 66. Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers) Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 67. Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers) Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Product Offered

Table 68. Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers) Main Business

Table 69. Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers) Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 70. Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers) Latest Developments

Table 71. AliveCor, Inc. Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 72. AliveCor, Inc. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Product Offered

Table 73. AliveCor, Inc. Main Business

Table 74. AliveCor, Inc. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 75. AliveCor, Inc. Latest Developments

Table 76. Imagen Technologies, Inc. Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 77. Imagen Technologies, Inc. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Product Offered

Table 78. Imagen Technologies, Inc. Main Business

Table 79. Imagen Technologies, Inc. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 80. Imagen Technologies, Inc. Latest Developments

Table 81. Aidoc Medical Ltd. Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 82. Aidoc Medical Ltd. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Product Offered

Table 83. Aidoc Medical Ltd. Main Business

Table 84. Aidoc Medical Ltd. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 85. Aidoc Medical Ltd. Latest Developments

Table 86. NovaSignal Corporation Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 87. NovaSignal Corporation Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Product Offered

Table 88. NovaSignal Corporation Main Business

Table 89. NovaSignal Corporation Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 90. NovaSignal Corporation Latest Developments

Table 91. VUNO, Inc. Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 92. VUNO, Inc. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Product Offered

Table 93. VUNO, Inc. Main Business

Table 94. VUNO, Inc. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 95. VUNO, Inc. Latest Developments

Table 96. Riverain Technologies, LLC Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 97. Riverain Technologies, LLC Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Product Offered

Table 98. Riverain Technologies, LLC Main Business

Table 99. Riverain Technologies, LLC Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 100. Riverain Technologies, LLC Latest Developments

Table 101. IDx Technologies, Inc. Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 102. IDx Technologies, Inc. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Product Offered

Table 103. IDx Technologies, Inc. Main Business

Table 104. IDx Technologies, Inc. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 105. IDx Technologies, Inc. Latest Developments

Table 106. OSP Lab Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 107. Philips Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 108. Tessella Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

List of Figures

Figure 1. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Report Years Considered

Figure 2. Market Research Methodology

Figure 3. Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 4. Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 5. Global Radiology Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 6. Global Oncology Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 7. Global Neurology Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 8. Global Cardiology Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 9. Global Chest & Lungs Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 10. Global Other Diagnosis Types Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 11. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics in Services

Figure 12. Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market: Services (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 13. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics in Software

Figure 14. Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market: Software (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 15. Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics in Hardware

Figure 16. Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market: Hardware (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 17. Global Hardware YoY Growth ($ Millions)

Figure 18. Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 19. Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Figure 20. Americas Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 21. APAC Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 22. Europe Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 23. Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 24. Americas Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 25. Americas Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 26. Americas Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 27. United States Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 28. Canada Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 29. Mexico Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 30. APAC Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure 31. APAC Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 32. APAC Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 33. China Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 34. Japan Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 35. Korea Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 36. Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 37. India Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 38. Australia Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 39. Europe Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 40. Europe Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 41. Europe Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 42. Germany Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 43. France Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 44. UK Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 45. Italy Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 46. Russia Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 47. Spain Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 48. Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 49. Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 50. Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 51. Egypt Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 52. South Africa Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 53. Israel Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 54. Turkey Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 55. GCC Countries Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 56. Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics arket Size Forecast (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Figure 57. Americas Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 58. APAC Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 59. Europe Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 60. Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 61. United States Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 62. Canada Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 63. Mexico Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 64. Brazil Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 65. China Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 66. Japan Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 67. Korea Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 68. Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 69. India Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 70. Australia Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 71. Germany Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 72. France Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 73. UK Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 74. Italy Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 75. Russia Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 76. Spain Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 77. Egypt Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 78. South Africa Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 79. Israel Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 80. Turkey Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 81. GCC Countries Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

……. Continued

