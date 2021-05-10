Global Online Home Rental Services Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

According to this study, In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Home Rental Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Online Home Rental Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Online Home Rental Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Online Home Rental Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Online Home Rental Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Apartments

Resorts

Villas

Hostels

B&Bs

Office

Guest Houses

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Commercial

Personal

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Airbnb

Booking.com

CoStar Group

Upad

Zillow

Lodgis

Homes.com

Zumper

RentPath

Realtors.com

Anjuke.com

DID-GLOBAL

GPlusMedia

idealista

Ziroom

Magicbricks

5i5j Holding Group

Engel&Völkers

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Home Rental Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Online Home Rental Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Home Rental Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Home Rental Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Home Rental Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Online Home Rental Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Online Home Rental Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Apartments

2.2.2 Apartments

2.2.3 Villas

2.2.4 Hostels

2.2.5 B&Bs

2.2.6 Office

2.2.7 Guest Houses

2.2.8 Other

2.3 Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Online Home Rental Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial

2.4.2 Personal

2.5 Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Online Home Rental Services by Players

3.1 Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Online Home Rental Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Online Home Rental Services by Regions

4.1 Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Online Home Rental Services by Countries

7.2 Europe Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Online Home Rental Services by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Online Home Rental Services Market Forecast

10.1 Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Online Home Rental Services Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Online Home Rental Services Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Online Home Rental Services Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Online Home Rental Services Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Airbnb

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Online Home Rental Services Product Offered

11.1.3 Airbnb Online Home Rental Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Airbnb News

11.2 Booking.com

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Online Home Rental Services Product Offered

11.2.3 Booking.com Online Home Rental Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Booking.com News

11.3 CoStar Group

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Online Home Rental Services Product Offered

11.3.3 CoStar Group Online Home Rental Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 CoStar Group News

11.4 Upad

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Online Home Rental Services Product Offered

11.4.3 Upad Online Home Rental Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Upad News

11.5 Zillow

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Online Home Rental Services Product Offered

11.5.3 Zillow Online Home Rental Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Zillow News

11.6 Lodgis

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Online Home Rental Services Product Offered

11.6.3 Lodgis Online Home Rental Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Lodgis News

11.7 Homes.com

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Online Home Rental Services Product Offered

11.7.3 Homes.com Online Home Rental Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Homes.com News

11.8 Zumper

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Online Home Rental Services Product Offered

11.8.3 Zumper Online Home Rental Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Zumper News

11.9 RentPath

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Online Home Rental Services Product Offered

11.9.3 RentPath Online Home Rental Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 RentPath News

11.10 Realtors.com

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Online Home Rental Services Product Offered

11.10.3 Realtors.com Online Home Rental Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Realtors.com News

11.11 Anjuke.com

11.12 DID-GLOBAL

11.13 GPlusMedia

11.14 idealista

11.15 Ziroom

11.16 Magicbricks

11.17 5i5j Holding Group

11.18 Engel&Völkers

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables

Table 1. Research Methodology

Table 2. Data Source

Table 3. Online Home Rental Services Market Size CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 4. Major Players of Apartments

Table 5. Major Players of Resorts

Table 6. Major Players of Villas

Table 7. Major Players of Hostels

Table 8. Major Players of B&Bs

Table 9. Major Players of Office

Table 10. Major Players of Guest Houses

Table 11. Major Players of Other

Table 12. Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Table 13. Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 14. Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 15. Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 16. Global Online Home Rental Services Revenue by Players (2018-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 17. Global Online Home Rental Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

Table 18. Global Online Home Rental Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered

Table 19. Online Home Rental Services Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

Table 20. New Products and Potential Entrants

Table 21. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Table 22. Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Table 23. Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 24. Americas Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 25. Americas Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 26. Americas Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 27. Americas Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 28. Americas Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 29. Americas Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 30. APAC Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 31. APAC Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 32. APAC Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 33. APAC Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 34. APAC Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 35. APAC Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 36. Europe Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 37. Europe Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 38. Europe Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 39. Europe Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 40. Europe Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 41. Europe Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 42. Middle East & Africa Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 43. Middle East & Africa Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 44. Middle East & Africa Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 45. Middle East & Africa Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 46. Middle East & Africa Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 47. Middle East & Africa Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 48. Key and Potential Regions of Online Home Rental Services

Table 49. Key Application and Potential Industries of Online Home Rental Services

Table 50. Key Challenges of Online Home Rental Services

Table 51. Key Trends of Online Home Rental Services

Table 52. Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size Forecast by Regions (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 53. Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share Forecast by Regions

Table 54. Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 55. Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

Table 56. Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 57. Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 58. Airbnb Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Online Home Rental Services Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 59. Airbnb Online Home Rental Services Product Offered

Table 60. Airbnb Online Home Rental Services Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 61. Airbnb Main Business

Table 62. Airbnb Latest Developments

Table 63. Booking.com Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Online Home Rental Services Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 64. Booking.com Online Home Rental Services Product Offered

Table 65. Booking.com Main Business

Table 66. Booking.com Online Home Rental Services Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 67. Booking.com Latest Developments

Table 68. CoStar Group Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Online Home Rental Services Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 69. CoStar Group Online Home Rental Services Product Offered

Table 70. CoStar Group Main Business

Table 71. CoStar Group Online Home Rental Services Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 72. CoStar Group Latest Developments

Table 73. Upad Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Online Home Rental Services Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 74. Upad Online Home Rental Services Product Offered

Table 75. Upad Main Business

Table 76. Upad Online Home Rental Services Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 77. Upad Latest Developments

Table 78. Zillow Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Online Home Rental Services Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 79. Zillow Online Home Rental Services Product Offered

Table 80. Zillow Main Business

Table 81. Zillow Online Home Rental Services Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 82. Zillow Latest Developments

Table 83. Lodgis Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Online Home Rental Services Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 84. Lodgis Online Home Rental Services Product Offered

Table 85. Lodgis Main Business

Table 86. Lodgis Online Home Rental Services Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 87. Lodgis Latest Developments

Table 88. Homes.com Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Online Home Rental Services Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 89. Homes.com Online Home Rental Services Product Offered

Table 90. Homes.com Main Business

Table 91. Homes.com Online Home Rental Services Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 92. Homes.com Latest Developments

Table 93. Zumper Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Online Home Rental Services Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 94. Zumper Online Home Rental Services Product Offered

Table 95. Zumper Main Business

Table 96. Zumper Online Home Rental Services Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 97. Zumper Latest Developments

Table 98. RentPath Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Online Home Rental Services Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 99. RentPath Online Home Rental Services Product Offered

Table 100. RentPath Main Business

Table 101. RentPath Online Home Rental Services Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 102. RentPath Latest Developments

Table 103. Realtors.com Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Online Home Rental Services Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 104. Realtors.com Online Home Rental Services Product Offered

Table 105. Realtors.com Main Business

Table 106. Realtors.com Online Home Rental Services Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 107. Realtors.com Latest Developments

Table 108. Anjuke.com Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Online Home Rental Services Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 109. DID-GLOBAL Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Online Home Rental Services Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 110. GPlusMedia Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Online Home Rental Services Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 111. idealista Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Online Home Rental Services Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 112. Ziroom Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Online Home Rental Services Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 113. Magicbricks Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Online Home Rental Services Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 114. 5i5j Holding Group Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Online Home Rental Services Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 115. Engel&Völkers Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Online Home Rental Services Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

List of Figures

Figure 1. Online Home Rental Services Report Years Considered

Figure 2. Market Research Methodology

Figure 3. Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth Rate 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 4. Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 5. Global Apartments Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 6. Global Resorts Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 7. Global Villas Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 8. Global Hostels Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 9. Global B&Bs Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 10. Global Office Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 11. Global Guest Houses Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 12. Global Other Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 13. Online Home Rental Services in Commercial

Figure 14. Global Online Home Rental Services Market: Commercial (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 15. Online Home Rental Services in Personal

Figure 16. Global Online Home Rental Services Market: Personal (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 17. Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 18. Global Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Figure 19. Americas Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 20. APAC Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 21. Europe Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 22. Middle East & Africa Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 23. Americas Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 24. Americas Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 25. Americas Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 26. United States Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 27. Canada Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 28. Mexico Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 29. APAC Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure 30. APAC Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 31. APAC Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 32. China Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 33. Japan Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 34. Korea Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 35. Southeast Asia Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 36. India Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 37. Australia Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 38. Europe Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 39. Europe Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 40. Europe Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 41. Germany Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 42. France Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 43. UK Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 44. Italy Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 45. Russia Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 46. Spain Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 47. Middle East & Africa Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 48. Middle East & Africa Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 49. Middle East & Africa Online Home Rental Services Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 50. Egypt Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 51. South Africa Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 52. Israel Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 53. Turkey Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 54. GCC Countries Online Home Rental Services Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 55. Global Online Home Rental Services arket Size Forecast (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Figure 56. Americas Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 57. APAC Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 58. Europe Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 59. Middle East & Africa Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 60. United States Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 61. Canada Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 62. Mexico Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 63. Brazil Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 64. China Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 65. Japan Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 66. Korea Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 67. Southeast Asia Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 68. India Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 69. Australia Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 70. Germany Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 71. France Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 72. UK Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 73. Italy Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 74. Russia Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 75. Spain Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 76. Egypt Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 77. South Africa Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 78. Israel Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 79. Turkey Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 80. GCC Countries Online Home Rental Services Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

……. Continued

