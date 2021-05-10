Shapewear Market Report 2021 Global Industry Statistics & Regional Outlook to 2025

The Shapewear Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2025). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Triumph (Switzerland),Spanx (United States),HanesBrands (United States),Wacoal (Japan),Leonisa (Colombia),Spiegel (United States),Anita (Germany),Ann Chery (United States),Nike (United States),Adidas (Germany)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Shapewear is also known as a foundation garment or shaping garment is simply underwear that is designed to just temporarily alter the shape of the body who is wearer, typically for flattening their stomach and to make them look slimmer and also more attractive in the particular outfit they’re wearing over the bottom or top. It is mostly worn by women and comes in various forms, from a simple pant through to the larger one-piece garments which are covering the thighs and also the upper body. Shapewear is mostly made from Lycra or the Spandex material, which is a trademarked term for a light material made from the artificial fibres, which is basically stretchy but retains its original shape.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Control camisoles, Corsets, Body shapers, Singlets, Body briefs, Saree shapewear), Application (Basic Use, Athletic Use, Others), Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Independent Retailers and Discounters, Others), End User (Male, Female)

Market Trends:

Demand for a bodycon shaped gown and other dresses which demand to wear shapewear first

Market Drivers:

Change in lifestyle incurs increased investment in fitness and related accessories

Rapid growth of the sports and fitness industry

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

