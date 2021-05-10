Real Estate Property Management Software Market Cost Structure and Growth Opportunities 2021

The Real Estate Property Management Software Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2025). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Moxtra (United States),Innago (United States),Ramquest (United States),Pendo (United States),iStaging (United States),TOPS Software (United States),TenantCloud (United States),GENKAN (Thailand),Yardi (United States),Ensoware (United States),

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Real estate property management software helps the owners and professionals to track leases, residents and maintenance tasks. It also helps to collect rent and manage finances to reduce costs and streamline operations. The software automates the back office, financial and operational tools for real estate property managers. It supports different residential and commercial property types and can scale up or down, depending on property portfolio size. Moreover, it connects the property managers and tenants as it uses the same technology same technology in customer relationship management.

On April 2020, MRI Software, which is a global leader in real estate software solutions, has announced the launch of key new and updated features for its residential, commercial and financial solutions. This will better equip its clients to navigate the emerging challenges of the COVID-19 crisis.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Platform (Windows, Mac, Others), Deployment (On premise, Cloud), Features (Billing and Invoicing, Contact management, Credit check, Expense management, Insurance management, Landlord data base, Others), Subscription (Monthly, Annually, One-time license)

Market Trends:

Growing Urbanisation in Developing Economies

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prominence of Property Managers and Owners on Scalability

Increase in Infrastructure Development

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

