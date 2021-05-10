Screen Sharing Software Market is Expected to Generate Huge Profits by 2021 – 2025 || Zoom ,Cisco ,Google ,TeamViewer ,BlueJeans

The Screen Sharing Software Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2025). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Zoom (United States),Cisco (United States),Google (United States),TeamViewer (Germany),BlueJeans (United States),LogMeIn, Inc. (GoToMeeting) (United States),Unify Inc. (Germany),Premiere Global Services, Inc. (United States),Samepage (United States),Squirrels, LLC (United States),

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Screen Sharing software helps presenters and meeting participants to share the screens of their computer screens from anywhere. This software is having strong growth potential with the development of the online education industry. With the increasing availability of smart devices and the rise in penetration of the internet in developed regions.

In Jan 2020, Airtame announced the launch of Airtame cloud, which is a new software as a service and makes screen smart. Through this initiative, the company is enhancing its product portfolio with this open-source service the company is capturing more and more customer base in this pandemic situation.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Education Industry, Corporate Industry), Deployment Mode (Web-Based, Cloud-Based), Platform (Windows, Android, IOS), Features (Annotations, Mobile Screen Sharing, Screen Recording, Locked Screen Sharing)

Market Trends:

Increasing Competency in the Market

Rising Number of New Market Entrants

Market Drivers:

Growing Requirement of Social Distancing, Because of Coronavirus Pandemics

Development in Online Education System

Increasing Trend of Work from Home, In Highly Affected Areas of Covid-19 Such as United States, India, and Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

