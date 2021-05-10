Real-Time Location Systems Market Size, In-depth Analysis Report and Global Forecast to 2027

Real-Time Location Systems Market Report has recently added by Value Market Research, this surveillance report establishing the facts based on current scenarios, historical records from 2020 to future forecast upto 2027. This report explicit data of various outlook such as market share, size, growth rates, and industry opportunities and offering an economical advantage for business success. It furnish the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the global industries. Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis has been used to understand the industry’s structure, strength, weaknesses, opportunities, threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Moreover, the report also highlights a sudden occurrence of COVID-19 impact on the market to improve future capacities and other developments.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the real-time location systems market include Stanley Healthcare, Zebra Technologies, Aruba Networks (HP Enterprise), Impinj, SaviTechnology, Teletracking Technologies, Ubisense Group, Arista, Awarepoint, Identec Group, Alien Locating Architecture, among others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The key driving factors that are boosting the global RTLS include increased adoption in the healthcare sector for indoor tracking, and rising concerns about smooth workflow, safety, and security in various industrial verticals. To combat the COVID-19 pandemic, contact tracing is imperative to prevent the further transmission of the disease. Hence the demand for RTLS is increasing in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, factor such as increased demand for ultra-wideband technology-based RTLS solutions is expected to contribute to the market during the forecast period.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of real-time location systems.

Market Segmentation

The entire real-time location systems market has been sub-categorized into component, locating architecture, application and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Locating Architecture

Wi-Fi

RFID

Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

Bluetooth (BLE)

Ultrasound

ZigBee

Others

By Application

Asset Tracking & Management

Supply Chain Management

Staff Locating & Monitoring

Workflow & Process Automation

Visualization & Mapping

Others

By End-User

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Defense

Sports & Entertainment

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for real-time location systems market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

