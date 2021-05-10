Latest Research Report to uncover key Factors of Global Car Cooling Fans Market -2025

The Car Cooling Fans Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2025). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Continental AG (Germany),DENSO CORPORATION (Japan),Gentherm corporation (United States),Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (Hong Kong),NRF (The Netherlands),Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),SPAL Automotive Srl (Italy),Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co. Ltd. (Taiwan),TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION (Japan),VALEO SERVICE (Russia)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

The car cooling fan plays a very important role in the cooling of car components such as transmission systems, heating, ventilation & air conditioning, and engine of the vehicle. The thermal output of these components has a direct impact on the fuel economy and performance of the vehicle wherein the cooling fan plays a vital role. Furthermore, the demand for air conditioning system in vehicles is also increasing owing to rising vehicle production wherein condenser cooling fan plays an important role by absorbing all the heat from air conditioning system and provides cool air to the system. Moreover, the production of sports cars is also increasing where high-power engines are required and there is a high demand for cooling fans for keeping the system work properly and efficiently. Therefore, increasing global passenger car sales and fleet, growing production of electric vehicles, and increasing demand for maintenance & repair propelled by rising demand for higher fuel efficiency in vehicles are some of the major factor driving the growth of car cooling fan market globally.

In August 2018, Continental AG launched VDO Hybrid Battery Cooling Fans for hybrid vehicles such as Ford C-Max and Fusion, Lexus CT 200h and ES 3000h, and Toyota Avalon, Camry, Prius, & Prius V models

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Radiator Fan {Electric, Mechanical}, Condenser Fan, Heat/Ventilation Fan), Application (Fuel Cars {Petrol, Diesel, Hybrid}, Electric Cars {Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle}), End User (OEMs, Aftermarket)

Market Trends:

Rising Demand for High-Performance and Racing Cars

Market Drivers:

Rising Passenger Vehicle Sales And Fleet Across the World

Growing Production of Electric Vehicles

Increasing Demand for Maintenance and Repair Propelled by Rising Demand for Higher Fuel Efficiency in Vehicles

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

