Protein Sequencing Market Outlooks 2021: Market Size, Demand, Market Shares, growth rate and Forecasts to 2025

The Protein Sequencing Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2025).

Major Players are:

Agilent Technologies (United States),Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (United States),SGS S.A. (Switzerland),Shimadzu Corporation (Japan),Waters Corporation (United States),Charles River Laboratories (United States),Bioinformatics Solutions (Canada),Proteome Factory (Germany),Rapid Novor (Canada)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis.

Definition:

Protein sequencing refers to the process of deciding the amino acid sequence of all or part of proteins or peptides. There are two direct methods of protein sequencing such as mass spectrometry and Edman degradation in that mass spectrometry is widely used for protein sequencing. Increasing demand for protein biomarkers in the drug development process is trending in the protein sequencing market.

In June 2018, Shimadzu and Protein Metrics Inc. announced a co-marketing agreement for the use of Byos with Shimadzu Q-TOF technology. The co-marketing agreement combines Shimadzuâ€™s latest Q-TOF technology with Protein Metricsâ€™ software, which automates biotherapeutic characterization workflows.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Reagents & Consumables, Instrument, Analysis Products, Protein Sequencing Service, Others), Application (Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering), End User Industry (Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users), Technology (Mass Spectrometry, Edman Degradation)

Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Protein Biomarkers in the Drug Development Process

Market Drivers:

Rising drug development activities by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in various developing and developed regions

Growth in the Demand for Protein Sequencing technique to Recognize Novel Peptides in Human Antibodies

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

