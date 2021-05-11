Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies And Competitive Analysis By Delveinsight

DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Chemotherapy Induced Anemia – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030.

DelveInsight’s “Chemotherapy Induced Anemia – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Report:

According to a study, the most common comorbid conditions before starting chemotherapy were hypertension (46.4%), diabetes (22.6%), and renal disease (11.2%). The most common regimen was cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone (CHOP)/rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone (R-CHOP) (58.7%), followed by bendamustine with or without rituximab (11%). According to a research, prospectively evaluate the prevalence, incidence and treatment of anaemia in European cancer patients, including the relationship of mild, moderate and severe anaemia to performance status. The incidence of anaemia in a well-defined incidence population was 53.7% overall and 62.7% for patients who received chemotherapy.

Key benefits of the report:

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia epidemiology and Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.) Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies. Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM. The Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market.

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia: Overview

Anemia is common in patients with cancer and is a frequent complication of myelosuppressive chemotherapy. The severity of anemia depends on the extent of disease and the intensity of treatment. Repeated cycles of chemotherapy may impair erythropoiesis cumulatively. The symptoms of anemia can reduce QOL.

The key player involved in the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market:

FibroGen

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drug covered

Roxadustat

Table of Contents

Report Introduction Executive Summary SWOT analysis Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Overview at a Glance Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Disease Background and Overview Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Epidemiology and Patient Population Country-Specific Patient Population of Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Current Treatment and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Emerging Therapies Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Outlook Country-Wise Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Analysis (2017–2030) Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies Market drivers Market barriers Appendix Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Report Methodology DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

