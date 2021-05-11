Revenue Explosion Predicted in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market During 2020—2030

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market attained a valuation of $4,086.2 million in 2019 and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2030. Furthermore, the market is predicted to generate a revenue of $10,012.9 million in 2030. The key factors fueling the advancement of the market are the increasing discoveries of novel biomarkers, rising strategic development activities and initiatives being taken by the key market players, and the growing incidence of autoimmune diseases across the world.

Besides the aforementioned factor, the growing public awareness about autoimmune diseases is also propelling the market growth all over the globe. Numerous conferences are predicted to be held in the second half of 2020 and throughout the next year for raising public awareness about autoimmune diseases and the various advancements being made in the treatment of these diseases. The 12th International Congress on Autoimmunity is set to be held from November 28, 2020 to December 1, 2020, in Athens, Greece

Furthermore, the growing requirement for various tests, including rheumatoid factor (RF) & anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide (CCP) antibody, antinuclear antibody (ANA) immunofluorescence assay (IFA), and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) will boost the expansion of the market throughout the globe in the coming years. When application is taken into consideration, the autoimmune disease diagnostics market is categorized into multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), scleroderma, sarcoidosis, myasthenia gravis, and Sjögren’s syndrome.

