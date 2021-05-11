Functional Water Market Size, Share, Regional Overview and Global Forecast to 2027

Functional Water Market Report has recently added by Value Market Research, this surveillance report establishing the facts based on current scenarios, historical records from 2020 to future forecast upto 2027. This report explicit data of various outlook such as market share, size, growth rates, and industry opportunities and offering an economical advantage for business success. It furnish the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the global industries. Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis has been used to understand the industry’s structure, strength, weaknesses, opportunities, threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Moreover, the report also highlights a sudden occurrence of COVID-19 impact on the market to improve future capacities and other developments.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the functional water market include GroupeDanone, Nestle SA, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Hint Water, New York Spring Water, Kraft Foods, Balance Water Company, Sunny Delight Beverages Company. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Growth in the geriatric population is expected to drive the market growth of the flavored and functional water. This age group people are more inclined to consume such as healthy products for boosting immunity. In 2018, approx. 125 million people were aged 80 years or above. Between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world's population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22%. Thus, growth in the geriatric population is projected to propel the market growth of the flavored and functional water. However, high cost associated with the functional and use of plastic materials for packaging of functional water is acting as a major barrier for the industry.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of functional water.

Market Segmentation

The entire functional water market has been sub-categorized into type and distribution channel. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Vitamin

Protein

Others

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Store

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for functional water market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

