Chagas Disease Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies And Competitive Analysis By Delveinsight

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), estimates that more than 300,000 persons with Trypanosoma cruzi infection live in the United States. According to Deedra Harrington et al, in 2018, approximately 20% to 30% of T. cruzi infections, the disease progresses to Chagas cardiomyopathy and/or gastrointestinal Chagas disease. Also, estimated that 8 million people worldwide are infected with T. cruzi, and the United States has the seventh highest prevalence of Chagas infections. According to a study in 2007 the number of T. cruzi-infected patients living in Japan is estimated to be 4500. Also reported that cardiac and digestive complications in patients diagnosed with Chagas disease occurred in 19% and 9% of cases, respectively in Spain.

Chagas Disease: Overview

Chagas disease, also known as American trypanosomiasis, is a tropical parasitic disease caused by Trypanosoma cruzi. It is spread mostly by insects known as Triatominae, or “kissing bugs”. The symptoms change over the course of the infection.

Table of Contents

Report Introduction Executive Summary SWOT analysis Chagas Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance Chagas Disease Market Overview at a Glance Chagas Disease Disease Background and Overview Chagas Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population Country-Specific Patient Population of Chagas Disease Chagas Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Chagas Disease Emerging Therapies Chagas Disease Market Outlook Country-Wise Chagas Disease Market Analysis (2017–2030) Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies Market drivers Market barriers Appendix Chagas Disease Report Methodology DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

