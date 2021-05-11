Point-of-Care Ultraosund Device Market to Grow at a Stable Rate During the Forecast Period

The need for increasing the efficiency and providing better patient outcomes, particularly in emergency departments, has risen considerably over the past few years. Enhancing accuracy and speed of diagnostic testing in order to minimize the delay between onset of symptoms and initiation of treatment is a major focus of researchers at the present time. Moreover, there is pressing requirement for decreasing the diagnosis time for reducing mortality and morbidity when it comes to critically ill patients. Because of these reasons, hospitals and other medicals settings are increasingly making use of point-of-care testing as it enhances operational efficiency.

One of the devices which are extensively being utilized in healthcare settings is point-of-care ultrasound (PoCUS). These devices can help the healthcare professionals to perform an ultrasound wherever a patient is being given the treatment, including a hospital, a remote village, or an ambulance. PoCUS is accurate, swift, cost efficient, repeatable, non-invasive, without the risk of radiation, and can be utilized in both unstable and stable patients.

These devices have a number of applications, such as musculoskeletal, emergency medicine, vascular & urology, cardiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Among these, PoCUS devices are being used the most in emergency medicine applications, which is ascribed to their several benefits including diagnostic accuracy, procedural safety, decreased cost, and timeliness of care. Ascribed to these factors, the demand for PoCUS devices in emergency departments is further projected to increase in the coming years.

