Automotive Seat Market Key Segments, Size and Future Potential

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, “Automotive Seat Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030,The reduction in weight of vehicles for optimized efficiency, and increasing demand for comfort and luxury are some of the major factors, driving the growth of the global automotive seat market. The continuous developments to create an attractive manufacturing platform for cars and motorcycles, trade liberalization, free movement of goods, high investments, skilled and low cost labor, growing population, open flow of capital, increasing income levels and government support for foreign direct investments (FDIs) are some of the other factors, influencing the growth of the global automotive seats market. The need to develop raw materials, in order to improve efficiency and reduce cost is also driving the growth of the global market.

China is the largest market for automotive seats in Asia-Pacific. The automotive consumers in Asia-Pacific are inclined towards enhanced safety and comfort. Automotive manufacturers are attempting to develop high-performance and cost-effective seating systems, for meeting consumer expectations in the region.

Short technology life cycle of seats is a major challenge in the growth of the global automotive seat market. Johnson Controls Inc., Lear Corporation, AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd., Gentherm, Magna International, TACHI-S Co. Ltd., NHK SPRING Co. Ltd., TS TECH Co. Ltd., TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION, and Faurecia Automotive Seating Inc. are some of the major competitors of the global automotive seat market.

Global Automotive Seat Market Segmentation:

By Seat Cover Material

Genuine Leather

Synthetic Leather

Fabric

By Technology

Powered

Heated

Powered and Heated

Standard

By Vehicle Type

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV/MUV

Others

LCV

Truck

Bus

By Type