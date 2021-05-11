Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market 2021-2026: Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected the to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Carbon brakes help to stop a moving aircraft by enforcing friction between the rotating and stationary discs. Compared with steel breaks, carbon brakes are more durable and resistant to high temperature, thermal shock, and mechanical fatigue. The retrofitting of carbon brakes in commercial airplanes can help in minimizing fuel consumption and reducing carbon emissions. Furthermore, several advancements in the production and overhaul procedures have reduced the overall cost of carbon brakes, thereby expanding their applications in small, short-haul commercial aircraft.

Market Trends

The rising air traffic due to significant growth in the travel and tourism industry, along with the increasing number of international air routes, is driving the demand for commercial aircraft carbon brakes. Moreover, the growing need for high-performance brakes in commercial aircraft is also bolstering the global market. Furthermore, various advantages offered by carbon brakes, such as high energy absorption, low maintenance costs, long service intervals, and fast cooling rates, are increasing their adoption over conventional steel brakes. Besides this, the implementation of stringent government regulations for controlling greenhouse gas emissions from the aviation industry will continue to drive the global market for commercial aircraft carbon brakes.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Airbus SE ( EPA: AIR )

) Crane Company ( NYSE: CR )

) Honeywell International Inc. ( NYSE: HON )

) Meggitt Plc ( LON: MGGT )

) Mersen ( EPA: MRN )

) Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd ( TYO: 7011 )

) Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( NYSE: PH )

) Raytheon Technologies Corporation ( NYSE: RTX )

) Safran S.A ( EPA: SAF )

) SGL Carbon SE. ( ETR: SGL )

The report has segmented the market on the basis of aircraft type, material, manufacturing process, end-user and geography.

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Narrow-body Aircraft

Wide-body Aircraft

Others

Breakup by Material:

Petroleum Pitch

Polyacrylonitrile

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Chemical Vapor Infiltration

Liquid Phase Infiltration

Breakup by End User:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

