Low Emission Vehicle Market 2021 Industry Size – Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor Co Ltd., Volkswagen AG

The global low emission vehicle market is growing at a significant rate, due to increasing availability of different hybrid electric vehicle models, development in battery technology, and increasing global prices of petroleum based fuel. The strict environmental regulations regarding controlling the increased pollutants from industrial emissions and vehicles are also supporting the growth of the global market. The increasing popularity of vehicle to grid technology among consumers and high growth in charging infrastructure market are two of the major factors, providing ample growth opportunities for the global market. Some of the major factors restraining the growth of the global market are higher cost of low emission vehicle, lack of power and performance, and lack of supporting infrastructure.

The ground level ozone, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides are some of the primary pollutants, which are present in emissions. Air pollution leads to several diseases, such as asthma, lung cancer and cardiovascular disease. As the number of cases for illness has increased, the government is more focused towards amendment of emission standards and health hazards related with harmful compounds. In metropolitan cities, the growing population and increase in usage of individual transport vehicles is contributing to considerable increase in air pollution. In the various developing countries, such as Brazil, China and India, the secondary cities are being developed as a part of economic development. But inefficient and conventional transport infrastructure in metropolitan cities has led to intensifying levels of vehicle emissions, noise and traffic congestion.

Some of the competitors in the global market are Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor Co Ltd., Volkswagen AG, Honeywell International Inc., and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG.

