Aircraft Video Surveillance Market 2021-2027 Forecasts Research Report: AD Aerospace Ltd., Aerial View Systems Inc., Cabin Avionics Ltd, Kappa Optronics GmbH, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

Global Aircraft Video Surveillance Market 2021 Research report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Aircraft Video Surveillance in these regions, from 2021 to 2027 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America.

The aircraft video surveillance market was valued at US$ 472.75 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 630.52 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The aviation industry is continuously developing new solutions to enhance in-flight security and safety levels for passengers and crew members. Rising demand for video surveillance solutions to provide a thorough overview of aircraft to the operator is propelling the aircraft video surveillance market growth. Further, surge in number of business aircraft is creating a new opportunity for the market players to develop efficient aircraft video surveillance systems. Growing demand for small and narrow-body aircraft fleet from developing as well as developed nations is propelling the market growth. Rising number of customers service complaints against airlines and regulatory requirements are mounting the demand for aircraft video surveillance systems. Airline companies are installing video surveillance systems to monitor the passenger cabin area for disruptive or suspicious activities. These surveillance systems can be used as an evidence for prosecution, such as the video footage will help to visualize the incident for better understanding.

Key vendors engaged in the Aircraft Video Surveillance market and covered in this report:

AD Aerospace Ltd., Aerial View Systems Inc., Cabin Avionics Ltd, Kappa Optronics GmbH, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc, Meggitt PLC, Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation, BAE Systems plc, KID-Systeme GmbH

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Aircraft Video Surveillance market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Aircraft Video Surveillance market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

Rising Demand for Business Aircraft Fuels Growth of Aircraft Video Surveillance Market:

The business aviation sector is experiencing a significant rise in aircraft demand with an increasing number of corporate passengers. Business aviation is becoming a new tool for corporate development and growth strategy for enterprises. According to Dassault Aviation, more than 17,000 business jets are offering services for customers across the world. The US holds two-thirds of the fleet, and countries—such as Russia, China, and India—are experiencing a double-digit growth rate from the past few years. The benefits of business aircraft—such as confidentiality of travel, security, multiple stopovers, flexibility in terms of arrival and departure time, and time-saving by reducing multiple security checks—are among major factors driving the business aviation sector. With the rising production of business jets, the demand for video surveillance solutions is also increasing.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Aircraft Video Surveillance market.

Aircraft Video Surveillance Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

