What are Major Factors Contributing to Boom of Intelligent Traffic Camera Market?

The intelligent traffic camera market is predicted to grow, in valuation, from $10,087.8 million to $24,465.6 million from 2019 to 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2030. Based on application, the market is categorized into toll management, surveillance, and traffic management. Out of these, the surveillance category recorded the highest volumetric growth in the market in the past, due to the launch of various smart city development programs by several governments around the world.

The smart cities are equipped with ITSs and traffic surveillance systems, owing to which, the rapid development of these cities positively impacted the sales of surveillance systems during the last few years. However, in the future years, the traffic management category is predicted to register the highest CAGR in the intelligent traffic camera market. The advancement of this category is being driven by technological innovations such as the development of AI-powered traffic management systems, that include intelligent traffic cameras.

Europe has been the most productive region in the intelligent traffic camera market, as countries in the region have taken numerous measures to ensure smooth traffic and low road death count. Cameras in Europe are widely used to study historical estimates, data, statistics, and observations, including pedestrian crossing and car park usage, number of vehicles on low- and high-density routes, and location, frequency, and cause of road repair and maintenance activities.

Therefore, as more automobiles appear on the roads and the death count due to accidents rises, countries would quickly install intelligent traffic cameras.