Why Is Demand for Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Highest in North America?

With the rising incidence of road accidents, rapid technological advancements, and the growing popularity of autonomous technologies among the masses, autonomous vehicles are rapidly becoming the talk of the town these days. While the deployment of autonomous cars has increased significantly over the past several years, the adoption of autonomous technologies has gained traction in the commercial trucking industry only in recent years. However, with the emergence of connected vehicle technologies, things are about to change drastically in future.

The implementation of such favorable government policies in not just the U.S., but in many other countries around the world, is fueling the sales of autonomous commercial vehicles. This is, in turn, driving the progress of the global autonomous commercial vehicle market. As a result, the market is predicted to generate a revenue of $499.5 billion in 2030. Furthermore, the market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2020 and 2030.

Geographically, the autonomous commercial vehicle market will exhibit the highest growth in North America in the upcoming years, as per the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research firm based in India. The key factors driving the expansion of the industry in this region are the soaring research and development (R&D) activities being conducted for the development of autonomous commercial vehicles and the increasing enactment of government policies aimed at powering advancements in autonomous driving technologies in the regional countries.

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Autonomy

Semi-Autonomous Level 1 Level 2 Level 3

Semi-Autonomous Level 4 Level 5



Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Truck Light-duty truck (LDT) Medium & heavy-duty truck (M&HDT)

Bus

Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

Conventional Fuel

Alternative Fuel

Market Segmentation by Application