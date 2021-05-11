Narrowband IoT Chipset Market 2021: key insights, top players, business overview, industry trends and challenges during the forecast year 2021-2027 | Huawei (China), Qualcomm (US), Samsung (South Korea)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Narrowband IoT Chipset data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of the competition and key companies of the global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Narrowband IoT Chipset market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Narrowband IoT Chipset market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Narrowband IoT Chipset market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Huawei (China), Qualcomm (US), Samsung (South Korea),, Nordic Semiconductor (Norway), Altair Semiconductor (Sony Group Company) (Israel), Cheerzing (China), Sercomm (Taiwan), SIMCom (China), Sequans Communications (France), Sierra Wireless (Canada), u-blox (Switzerland), ZTE (China), RDA (China), MediaTek (Taiwan) Market Segment by Product Type: Hardware Devices

Software

Service Market Segment by Application: Energy & Utilities

Infrastructure

Building Automation

Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Narrowband IoT Chipset market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Narrowband IoT Chipset market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Narrowband IoT Chipset market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Narrowband IoT Chipset market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Narrowband IoT Chipset market

Table of Contents

1 Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Overview

1.1 Narrowband IoT Chipset Product Overview

1.2 Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hardware Devices

1.2.2 Software

1.2.3 Service

1.3 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Narrowband IoT Chipset Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Narrowband IoT Chipset Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Narrowband IoT Chipset Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Narrowband IoT Chipset as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Narrowband IoT Chipset Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Narrowband IoT Chipset Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Narrowband IoT Chipset Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset by Application

4.1 Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Energy & Utilities

4.1.2 Infrastructure

4.1.3 Building Automation

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Narrowband IoT Chipset by Country

5.1 North America Narrowband IoT Chipset Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Narrowband IoT Chipset Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Narrowband IoT Chipset by Country

6.1 Europe Narrowband IoT Chipset Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Narrowband IoT Chipset Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Chipset by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Chipset Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Chipset Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Narrowband IoT Chipset by Country

8.1 Latin America Narrowband IoT Chipset Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Narrowband IoT Chipset Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Narrowband IoT Chipset by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Narrowband IoT Chipset Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Narrowband IoT Chipset Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Narrowband IoT Chipset Business

10.1 Huawei (China)

10.1.1 Huawei (China) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Huawei (China) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Huawei (China) Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Huawei (China) Narrowband IoT Chipset Products Offered

10.1.5 Huawei (China) Recent Development

10.2 Qualcomm (US)

10.2.1 Qualcomm (US) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Qualcomm (US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Qualcomm (US) Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Huawei (China) Narrowband IoT Chipset Products Offered

10.2.5 Qualcomm (US) Recent Development

10.3 Samsung (South Korea),

10.3.1 Samsung (South Korea), Corporation Information

10.3.2 Samsung (South Korea), Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Samsung (South Korea), Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Samsung (South Korea), Narrowband IoT Chipset Products Offered

10.3.5 Samsung (South Korea), Recent Development

10.4 Nordic Semiconductor (Norway)

10.4.1 Nordic Semiconductor (Norway) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nordic Semiconductor (Norway) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Nordic Semiconductor (Norway) Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Nordic Semiconductor (Norway) Narrowband IoT Chipset Products Offered

10.4.5 Nordic Semiconductor (Norway) Recent Development

10.5 Altair Semiconductor (Sony Group Company) (Israel)

10.5.1 Altair Semiconductor (Sony Group Company) (Israel) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Altair Semiconductor (Sony Group Company) (Israel) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Altair Semiconductor (Sony Group Company) (Israel) Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Altair Semiconductor (Sony Group Company) (Israel) Narrowband IoT Chipset Products Offered

10.5.5 Altair Semiconductor (Sony Group Company) (Israel) Recent Development

10.6 Cheerzing (China)

10.6.1 Cheerzing (China) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cheerzing (China) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Cheerzing (China) Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Cheerzing (China) Narrowband IoT Chipset Products Offered

10.6.5 Cheerzing (China) Recent Development

10.7 Sercomm (Taiwan)

10.7.1 Sercomm (Taiwan) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sercomm (Taiwan) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sercomm (Taiwan) Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Sercomm (Taiwan) Narrowband IoT Chipset Products Offered

10.7.5 Sercomm (Taiwan) Recent Development

10.8 SIMCom (China)

10.8.1 SIMCom (China) Corporation Information

10.8.2 SIMCom (China) Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 SIMCom (China) Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 SIMCom (China) Narrowband IoT Chipset Products Offered

10.8.5 SIMCom (China) Recent Development

10.9 Sequans Communications (France)

10.9.1 Sequans Communications (France) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sequans Communications (France) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sequans Communications (France) Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Sequans Communications (France) Narrowband IoT Chipset Products Offered

10.9.5 Sequans Communications (France) Recent Development

10.10 Sierra Wireless (Canada)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Narrowband IoT Chipset Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sierra Wireless (Canada) Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sierra Wireless (Canada) Recent Development

10.11 u-blox (Switzerland)

10.11.1 u-blox (Switzerland) Corporation Information

10.11.2 u-blox (Switzerland) Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 u-blox (Switzerland) Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 u-blox (Switzerland) Narrowband IoT Chipset Products Offered

10.11.5 u-blox (Switzerland) Recent Development

10.12 ZTE (China)

10.12.1 ZTE (China) Corporation Information

10.12.2 ZTE (China) Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 ZTE (China) Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 ZTE (China) Narrowband IoT Chipset Products Offered

10.12.5 ZTE (China) Recent Development

10.13 RDA (China)

10.13.1 RDA (China) Corporation Information

10.13.2 RDA (China) Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 RDA (China) Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 RDA (China) Narrowband IoT Chipset Products Offered

10.13.5 RDA (China) Recent Development

10.14 MediaTek (Taiwan)

10.14.1 MediaTek (Taiwan) Corporation Information

10.14.2 MediaTek (Taiwan) Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 MediaTek (Taiwan) Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 MediaTek (Taiwan) Narrowband IoT Chipset Products Offered

10.14.5 MediaTek (Taiwan) Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Narrowband IoT Chipset Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Narrowband IoT Chipset Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Narrowband IoT Chipset Distributors

12.3 Narrowband IoT Chipset Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

