High Urbanization Rate behind Growth of Ammonium Phosphate Market

Ammonium phosphate is primarily used as a source for phosphorous and nitrogen for ensuring the proper growth of crops. It helps in delivering phosphorous and nitrogen nutrients to the soil in a highly absorbable form for the roots of the plant. The surging investments being made by the major agriculture-dependent economies such as Brazil and India are predicted to significantly propel the requirement for ammonium phosphate in the forthcoming years.

Because of the soaring population levels in many countries, the need for water treatment is exploding rapidly.

Moreover, the governments of several countries are enacting regulations and standards for maintaining the water quality levels. This is consequently fueling the expansion of the global ammonium phosphate market, as per the market research company, P&S Intelligence. Monoammonium phosphate (MAP), ammonium polyphosphate, and diammonium phosphate (DAP) are the most widely used types of ammonium phosphate across the globe.

In the APAC region, the demand for the compound was observed to be the highest in China during the last few years. Apart from being widely used in China, the compound is also being extensively required in farming processes in other regional countries such as India, Thailand, and Australia. The burgeoning requirement for fertilizers and the surging investments being made in the agricultural industry are massively boosting the demand for ammonium phosphate in the region.

Hence, it can be said with surety that the demand for ammonium phosphate will surge all over the world in the coming years, mainly because of the growing requirement for the compound in farming processes and water treatment facilities around the world.