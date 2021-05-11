Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Statistics, Devlopment and Growth 2020

In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Weather-based Controllers
Sensor-based Controllers
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Agriculture
Commercial Lawns
Public Parks
Private Gardens
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Hunter Industries
Skydrop
Rain Bird Corp
Scotts Company
Orbit Irrigation Products
Toro Company
Green Electronics
Galcon
Avidz
HydroPoint Data Systems
K-Rain
NxEco
Weathermatic
Plaid Systems
Rachio
Sprinkl.io
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS :
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Segment by Type
2.2.1 Weather-based Controllers
2.2.2 Sensor-based Controllers
2.3 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Segment by Application
2.4.1 Agriculture
2.4.2 Commercial Lawns
2.4.3 Public Parks
2.4.4 Private Gardens
2.4.5 Other
2.5 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System by Players
3.1 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System by Regions
4.1 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Intelligen
…continued
