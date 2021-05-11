Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market 2021 Industry Growth, Key Players, Trend, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market 2021-2027

A New Market Study, Titled “Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Automotive electronics industry is in constant evolution, making the car always safer, greener and more enjoyable to drive. Vehicle-to-X refers to an intelligent transport system where all vehicles and infrastructure systems are interconnected with each other. This connectivity will provide more precise knowledge of the traffic situation across the entire road network which in turn will help: Optimize traffic flows, Reduce congestion, cut accident numbers, Minimize emissions.

The report offers detailed coverage of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications company.

Key Companies

BMW

Daimler

General Motors

Toyota

Volkswagen

Arada Systems

Autotalks Ltd.

Cohda Wireless

Delphi Automotive

Denso

eTrans Systems

Kapsch TrafficCom

Qualcomm

Savari Inc

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Market by Type

Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication)

Market by Application

Road safety service

Automatic parking system

Emergency vehicle

Auto car service

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications

Figure Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Share by Type in 2019

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications

Figure Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Share by Application in 2019

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Share by Region in 2019

Figure Asia Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Share by Region in 2019

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Share by Region in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Share by Region in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2015-2019

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Share by Company in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Share by Company in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2015-2019

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Share by Type in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Share by Type in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2015-2019

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Share by Application in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Share by Application in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2015-2019

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Volume)

…

Part 9 Market Features

9.1 Product Features

9.2 Price Features

9.3 Channel Features

9.4 Purchasing Features

Part 10 Investment Opportunity

10.1 Regional Investment Opportunity

10.2 Industry Investment Opportunity

PART 11 Coronavirus Impact

11.1 Impact on Industry Upstream

11.2 Impact on Industry Downstream

11.3 Impact on Industry Channels

11.4 Impact on Industry Competition

11.5 Impact on Industry Obtain Employment

Part 12 Conclusion

Continue…

