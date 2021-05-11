Biorefinery Market 2021 Industry Growth, Key Players, Trend, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Biorefinery Market 2021-2027

Description

This global study of the Biorefinery market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Biorefinery industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Biorefinery is the sustainable processing of biomass into a spectrum of marketable products and energy. In this process, agriculture waste, Plant-based starch and lignocellulosic materials are used to produce all kinds of chemicals, fuel and bio-based materials. Biorefinery can be a facility, a process, a plant, or even a cluster of facilities. A main driver for the establishment of biorefineries is the sustainability aspect. All biorefineries should be assessed for the entire value chain on their environmental, economic, and social sustainability covering the whole life cycle (construction—operation—dismantling). This assessment should also take into account the possible consequences due to the competition for food and biomass resources, the impact on water use and quality, changes in land-use, soil carbon stock balance and fertility, net balance of GHGs, impact on biodiversity, potential toxicological risks, and energy efficiency.

The report offers detailed coverage of Biorefinery industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Biorefinery by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Biorefinery market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Biorefinery according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Biorefinery company.

Key Companies

Abengoa Bioenergy Corp

Pacific Ethanol

Neste Oil OYJ

Renewable Energy Group Inc.

UOP LLC

Valero Energy Corp

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Market by Type

Biochemical

Thermochemical

Market by Application

Bulk chemicals

Biomaterial

Biofuel

Pharmaceuticals and food additives

