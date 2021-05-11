Global Spear Phishing Market Statistics, Devlopment and Growth 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Spear Phishing market will register a 6.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1014.8 million by 2025, from $ 793.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Spear Phishing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Spear Phishing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Spear Phishing, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Spear Phishing market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Spear Phishing companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cloud

Hybrid

On-premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI)

Critical Infrastructure

Government & Defense

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BAE Systems

Proofpoint

Barracuda Networks

Cisco Systems

Forcepoint

Check Point Software Technologies

Microsoft

Greathorn

Phishlabs

Intel Security

RSA Security

Trend Micro

Symantec

Votiro

Sophos

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Spear Phishing market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Spear Phishing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Spear Phishing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Spear Phishing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Spear Phishing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Spear Phishing Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Spear Phishing Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Spear Phishing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud

2.2.2 Cloud

2.2.3 On-premises

2.3 Spear Phishing Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Spear Phishing Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Spear Phishing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Spear Phishing Segment by Application

2.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI)

2.4.2 Critical Infrastructure

2.4.3 Government & Defense

2.4.4 Healthcare

2.4.5 IT & Telecommunication

2.4.6 Manufacturing

2.4.7 Media & Entertainment

2.4.8 Retail

2.4.9 Other

2.5 Spear Phishing Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Spear Phishing Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Spear Phishing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Spear Phishing by Players

3.1 Global Spear Phishing Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Spear Phishing Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Spear Phishing Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Spear Phishing Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Ex

…continued

