North America Saliva Test Devices Market 2021-2028: End Users, Region, Growth Rate And Sales – OraSure Technologies, Inc. Premier Biotech, Inc. Confirm Biosciences GC America Inc.

The Saliva Test Devices Industry will relinquish an approximated estimate at a frequency of 6.4% for the projection space of 2021 to 2028 with factor such as growing popularity of minimally invasive diagnostic devices across the globe, emergence of COVID-19 and technological advancements in saliva testing.

However, the limitations associated with the saliva testing along with the high cost associated and shortage of expertise may obstruct the growth of the saliva test devices market in the given forecast period.

Major Key Competitors:

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Premier Biotech, Inc.

Confirm Biosciences

GC America Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

DNA Genotek Inc. (a subsidiary of OraSure Technologies, Inc.)

BNTX Inc.

Vitagene

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.

NEOGEN Corporation

Oranoxis Inc.

Abbott

Oasis Diagnostics Corporation

Salimetrics, LLC

Immunalysis Corporation

Avellino

Securetec

Provided for Major Regions as Follows:

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries, etc.)

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Trends Impacting the Saliva Test Devices Market

Now the question is which other countries Abbott, NEOGEN Corporation and OraSure Technologies, Inc. are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in the U.S. saliva test devices market and the market leaders targeting the Canada and Mexico to be their next revenue pockets for 2021.

The saliva test devices market is becoming more competitive with companies such as Abbott, NEOGEN Corporation and OraSure Technologies, Inc. as they are the top dominating companies in saliva test devices having maximum number of products. Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the North America saliva test devices market.

Saliva Test Devices Market Scope and Market Size

The saliva test devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, type, form, detection, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the saliva test devices market is segmented into portable devices and table top devices. In 2021, portable devices segment is expected to dominate the market due to high technology adoption by key players in the market.

On the basis of type, the saliva test devices market is segmented into 5-panel saliva test kits, 6-panel saliva test kits, 10-panel saliva test kits, 12-panel saliva test kits and others. In 2021, 6-panel saliva test kits segment is expected to dominate the market because of increasing healthcare expenditure.

On the basis of form, the saliva test devices market is segmented into cassettes, swabs and strips. In 2021, strips segment is expected to dominate the market due to increasing number of players in the market.

