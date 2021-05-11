mHealth Market Size To Witness A Lucrative Growth Over 2021-2027

Global mHealth Market 2021 offers detailed research and in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global mHealth market. The report comprises of an all-inclusive account of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mHealth market and details major players in the market to ensure maximum productivity and efficiency. The report has a detailed forecast of the aforementioned aspects over the forecast period. This market report will also surely help in the journey to achieve the business growth and success. The global mHealth market also provides an insightful overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin.

The global mHealth market is expected to reach USD 278.12 billion by 2025, from USD 25.66 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 34.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

Market Segmentation:

By Product & Service (Connected medical devices, mHealth solutions, Clinical Devices, Peak Flowmeters, Fetal Monitoring Devices)

By mHealth Applications(General Health and Fitness Apps,Others)

By mHealth Services (Remote Monitoring, Diagnosis and consultation services, Others)

mHealth Market report provides depth analysis of the market impact and new opportunities created by the COVID19/CORONA Virus pandemic. Report covers mHealth Market report is helpful for strategists, marketers and senior management, And Key Players in mHealth Industry. The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses. Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms

Increasing utilization of connected devices and mhealth apps for the management of chronic diseases

Cost containment in healthcare delivery

Robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks for uninterrupted healthcare services

Rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global mHealth Market:

1: Market Overview

2: Manufacturers Profiles

3: Global mHealth Sales, Overall Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4: Global mHealth Market Analysis by Various Regions

5: North America mHealth by Countries

6: Europe mHealth by Countries

7: Asia-Pacific mHealth by Countries

8: South America mHealth by Countries

9: Middle East and Africa’s mHealth by Countries

10: Global mHealth Market Segment by Types

11: Global mHealth Market Segment by Applications

12: Market Forecast

13: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14: Research Findings and Conclusion

15: Appendix

Competitive Landscape and mHealth Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the global mHealth market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., iHealth, LifeWatch AG, AT&T, Inc., Vodafone, Apple Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Qualcomm Inc., and Samsung Electronics Corporation and mQure, Cerner Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Doximity, Inc., Evolent Health, Inc., proteous, Perfint Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Oscar, Zest Health, Athenahealth, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Omron Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Airstrip Technologies, Biotelemetry, Inc., Agamatrix, Inc., Ihealth Lab Inc. and Alivecor, Inc. among others.

Key Developments in the Market: Global mHealth Market

In December 2016, According to HIMSS news, there is new alliance focused on best practices for mobile health applications, HIMSS has joined with the American Heart Association, American Medical Association and DHX Group to form a multi-stakeholder organization known as Excertia. This collaboration will be helping each organization’s ongoing exertions to foster safe, effective, operative and reputable health technologies, while complementing the mutual commitment to advancing innovation in medicine, and improving the health of the U.S.

According to the news published by Xtelligent Media, LLC. , mhealth intelligence the mobile health application reduces depression symptoms by 42.0%. it has been founded in the studies that the use of a mobile health application helped patients reduce symptoms associated with major depressive disorder (MDD)

Global mHealth Market Scope and Market Size

The global mHealth market is segmented based on product & service and geographical segments.

Based on product & service, the market is segmented into connected medical devices, mhealth applications and mhealth services.

The connected medical devices segment is further segmented into mhealth solutions: consumer health devices, clinical devices, peak flowmeters, fetal monitoring devices, multi-parameter trackers, neurological monitoring devices, sleep apnea monitors and other connected medical devices that includes thermometers, coagulation monitors digital skin sensors, and fetal maternity monitors. The clinical devices segment is further sub sub-segmented into vital signs monitoring devices that are classified on the basis of blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters, ECG monitors/heart rate monitors and pulse oximeters.

mHealth Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Some Key Questions answered in this Report are:

What is the market scope in the global Competitive landscape?

What are the threats that the clients need to tackle to grow in the mHealth Market?

What is the market share by revenue, sales, size in particular geographical regions?

Which significant industry names in the market are dominating?

What segment of the market has most growths, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures?

What are several strategic business methodologies and helps to make informed business decisions?

What is systematic data review and meta-analysis of the market based on global manufacturers and regions?

How to classify hidden opportunities of the market with a worldwide rising CAGR forecast till 2027?

What are the key problems, product developments, and solutions to influence the progress threat?

Finally, mHealth Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation. Thus, the business report is a great solution for businesses if they want to stay ahead of the competition in today’s rapidly moving business environment.

