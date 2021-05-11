Blood Testing Market Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19), Global Growth Forecast 2025 by Top Players – BioMerieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioRad Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, Biomerica Inc, Becton, etc

“A blood testing is a laboratory analysis performed on a blood sample that is usually extracted from a vein in the arm using a hypodermic needle, or via fingerprick.

This report elaborates the Blood Testing market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Blood Testing industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Blood Testing. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Blood Testing in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

Key players in the global Blood Testing market covered in Chapter 13:

BioMerieux SA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BioRad Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories

Biomerica Inc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Novartis International AG

Cepheid Corporation

Baxter International



In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Blood Testing market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Complete Blood Count

Blood Chemistry Tests/Basic Metabolic Panel

Microbiology Tests

Other Types



In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Blood Testing market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Laboratory Diagnostics

Hospitals

Other End Users



Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:

North America (Covered in Chapter 8)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 12)

Brazil

Others



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Blood Testing Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

2 Blood Testing Market – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

3 Blood Testing Market Forces

3.1 Global Blood Testing Market Size

3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)

3.2.1 Political Factors

3.2.2 Economic Factors

3.2.3 Social Factors

3.2.4 Technological Factors

3.2.5 Environmental Factors

3.2.6 Legal Factors

3.3 Industry Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

3.5 Industry Risk Assessment

4 Blood Testing Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Blood Testing Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Blood Testing Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Blood Testing Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Blood Testing Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Blood Testing Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Blood Testing Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Blood Testing Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Blood Testing Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Global Blood Testing Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

5 Blood Testing Market – By Trade Statistics

5.1 Global Blood Testing Export and Import

5.2 United States Blood Testing Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Blood Testing Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.4 China Blood Testing Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.5 Japan Blood Testing Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.6 India Blood Testing Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.7 …

6 Blood Testing Market – By Type

6.1 Global Blood Testing Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Blood Testing Production by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Blood Testing Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Blood Testing Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.1 Global Blood Testing Value by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Blood Testing Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.3 Global Blood Testing Production, Price and Growth Rate of Complete Blood Count (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Blood Testing Production, Price and Growth Rate of Blood Chemistry Tests/Basic Metabolic Panel (2015-2020)

6.5 Global Blood Testing Production, Price and Growth Rate of Microbiology Tests (2015-2020)

6.6 Global Blood Testing Production, Price and Growth Rate of Other Types (2015-2020)

7 Blood Testing Market – By Application

7.1 Global Blood Testing Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Blood Testing Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Blood Testing Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Blood Testing Consumption and Growth Rate of Laboratory Diagnostics (2015-2020)

7.3 Global Blood Testing Consumption and Growth Rate of Hospitals (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Blood Testing Consumption and Growth Rate of Other End Users (2015-2020)

8 North America Blood Testing Market

8.1 North America Blood Testing Market Size

8.2 United States Blood Testing Market Size

8.3 Canada Blood Testing Market Size

8.4 Mexico Blood Testing Market Size

8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9 Europe Blood Testing Market Analysis

9.1 Europe Blood Testing Market Size

9.2 Germany Blood Testing Market Size

9.3 United Kingdom Blood Testing Market Size

9.4 France Blood Testing Market Size

9.5 Italy Blood Testing Market Size

9.6 Spain Blood Testing Market Size

9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10 Asia-Pacific Blood Testing Market Analysis

10.1 Asia-Pacific Blood Testing Market Size

10.2 China Blood Testing Market Size

10.3 Japan Blood Testing Market Size

10.4 South Korea Blood Testing Market Size

10.5 Southeast Asia Blood Testing Market Size

10.6 India Blood Testing Market Size

10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11 Middle East and Africa Blood Testing Market Analysis

11.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Testing Market Size

11.2 Saudi Arabia Blood Testing Market Size

11.3 UAE Blood Testing Market Size

11.4 South Africa Blood Testing Market Size

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

12 South America Blood Testing Market Analysis

12.1 South America Blood Testing Market Size

12.2 Brazil Blood Testing Market Size

12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

13 Company Profiles

13.1 BioMerieux SA

13.1.1 BioMerieux SA Basic Information

13.1.2 BioMerieux SA Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.1.3 BioMerieux SA Blood Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

13.2.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Basic Information

13.2.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.2.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Blood Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Basic Information

13.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Blood Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.4 BioRad Laboratories

13.4.1 BioRad Laboratories Basic Information

13.4.2 BioRad Laboratories Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.4.3 BioRad Laboratories Blood Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.5 Abbott Laboratories

13.5.1 Abbott Laboratories Basic Information

13.5.2 Abbott Laboratories Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.5.3 Abbott Laboratories Blood Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.6 Biomerica Inc

13.6.1 Biomerica Inc Basic Information

13.6.2 Biomerica Inc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.6.3 Biomerica Inc Blood Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company

13.7.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company Basic Information

13.7.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.7.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company Blood Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.8 Novartis International AG

13.8.1 Novartis International AG Basic Information

13.8.2 Novartis International AG Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.8.3 Novartis International AG Blood Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.9 Cepheid Corporation

13.9.1 Cepheid Corporation Basic Information

13.9.2 Cepheid Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.9.3 Cepheid Corporation Blood Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.10 Baxter International

13.10.1 Baxter International Basic Information

13.10.2 Baxter International Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.10.3 Baxter International Blood Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

14.1 North America Blood Testing Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Europe Blood Testing Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Asia-Pacific Blood Testing Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.4 Middle East and Africa Blood Testing Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.5 South America Blood Testing Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Blood Testing Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.1 Global Blood Testing Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.2 Global Blood Testing Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.2 Global Blood Testing Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)



