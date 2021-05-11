Bone Graft Substitutes Market Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19), Global Growth Forecast 2025 by Top Players – Arthrex, Inc., Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., etc

”

This report elaborates the Bone Graft Substitutes market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Bone Graft Substitutes industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Bone Graft Substitutes. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Bone Graft Substitutes in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

Key players in the global Bone Graft Substitutes market covered in Chapter 13:

Arthrex, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.,

NuVasive, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Baxter International Inc.

Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation



In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Bone Graft Substitutes market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Autograft

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Synthetic Bone Grafts

Bone Morphogenetic Protein

Others



In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Bone Graft Substitutes market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Spinal Fusion

Joint Reconstruction

Long Bone

Dental

Foot & Ankle

Others



Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:

North America (Covered in Chapter 8)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 12)

Brazil

Others



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Bone Graft Substitutes Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

2 Bone Graft Substitutes Market – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

3 Bone Graft Substitutes Market Forces

3.1 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size

3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)

3.2.1 Political Factors

3.2.2 Economic Factors

3.2.3 Social Factors

3.2.4 Technological Factors

3.2.5 Environmental Factors

3.2.6 Legal Factors

3.3 Industry Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

3.5 Industry Risk Assessment

4 Bone Graft Substitutes Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

5 Bone Graft Substitutes Market – By Trade Statistics

5.1 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Export and Import

5.2 United States Bone Graft Substitutes Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Bone Graft Substitutes Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.4 China Bone Graft Substitutes Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.5 Japan Bone Graft Substitutes Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.6 India Bone Graft Substitutes Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.7 …

6 Bone Graft Substitutes Market – By Type

6.1 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Production by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.1 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Value by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.3 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Production, Price and Growth Rate of Autograft (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Production, Price and Growth Rate of Demineralized Bone Matrix (2015-2020)

6.5 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Production, Price and Growth Rate of Synthetic Bone Grafts (2015-2020)

6.6 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Production, Price and Growth Rate of Bone Morphogenetic Protein (2015-2020)

6.7 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Production, Price and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

7 Bone Graft Substitutes Market – By Application

7.1 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Consumption and Growth Rate of Spinal Fusion (2015-2020)

7.3 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Consumption and Growth Rate of Joint Reconstruction (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Consumption and Growth Rate of Long Bone (2015-2020)

7.5 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Consumption and Growth Rate of Dental (2015-2020)

7.6 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Consumption and Growth Rate of Foot & Ankle (2015-2020)

7.7 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

8 North America Bone Graft Substitutes Market

8.1 North America Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size

8.2 United States Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size

8.3 Canada Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size

8.4 Mexico Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size

8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9 Europe Bone Graft Substitutes Market Analysis

9.1 Europe Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size

9.2 Germany Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size

9.3 United Kingdom Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size

9.4 France Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size

9.5 Italy Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size

9.6 Spain Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size

9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10 Asia-Pacific Bone Graft Substitutes Market Analysis

10.1 Asia-Pacific Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size

10.2 China Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size

10.3 Japan Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size

10.4 South Korea Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size

10.5 Southeast Asia Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size

10.6 India Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size

10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11 Middle East and Africa Bone Graft Substitutes Market Analysis

11.1 Middle East and Africa Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size

11.2 Saudi Arabia Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size

11.3 UAE Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size

11.4 South Africa Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

12 South America Bone Graft Substitutes Market Analysis

12.1 South America Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size

12.2 Brazil Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size

12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Arthrex, Inc.

13.1.1 Arthrex, Inc. Basic Information

13.1.2 Arthrex, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.1.3 Arthrex, Inc. Bone Graft Substitutes Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.2 Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

13.2.1 Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes) Basic Information

13.2.2 Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.2.3 Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes) Bone Graft Substitutes Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.3 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

13.3.1 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Basic Information

13.3.2 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.3.3 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Bone Graft Substitutes Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

13.4.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Basic Information

13.4.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.4.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Bone Graft Substitutes Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.5 Wright Medical Group N.V.,

13.5.1 Wright Medical Group N.V., Basic Information

13.5.2 Wright Medical Group N.V., Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.5.3 Wright Medical Group N.V., Bone Graft Substitutes Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.6 NuVasive, Inc.

13.6.1 NuVasive, Inc. Basic Information

13.6.2 NuVasive, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.6.3 NuVasive, Inc. Bone Graft Substitutes Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.7 Stryker Corporation

13.7.1 Stryker Corporation Basic Information

13.7.2 Stryker Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.7.3 Stryker Corporation Bone Graft Substitutes Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.8 Medtronic Plc.

13.8.1 Medtronic Plc. Basic Information

13.8.2 Medtronic Plc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.8.3 Medtronic Plc. Bone Graft Substitutes Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.9 Baxter International Inc.

13.9.1 Baxter International Inc. Basic Information

13.9.2 Baxter International Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.9.3 Baxter International Inc. Bone Graft Substitutes Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.10 Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation

13.10.1 Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation Basic Information

13.10.2 Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.10.3 Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation Bone Graft Substitutes Market Performance (2015-2020)

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

14.1 North America Bone Graft Substitutes Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Europe Bone Graft Substitutes Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Asia-Pacific Bone Graft Substitutes Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.4 Middle East and Africa Bone Graft Substitutes Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.5 South America Bone Graft Substitutes Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.1 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.2 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.2 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)



