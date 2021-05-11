Neurological Biomarkers Market Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19), Global Growth Forecast 2025 by Top Players – Aepodia, Acumen Pharmaceuticals, AbaStar MDx, Proteome Sciences, Abiant, ImmunArray, Athena Diagnostics, etc

“Biomarkers are biological markers which measure the biological states. It is used for indicating the normal biological and pathogenic process to a therapeutic intervention. These biomarkers can also be used in combination to access disease state of an individual. Scientists are exploring more about the structural and functional differences of the neurological diseases. Moreover, there has been an increase in biobanks which have help address unmet needs in oncology, neuroscience, and cardiovascular disease.

This report elaborates the Neurological Biomarkers market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Neurological Biomarkers industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Neurological Biomarkers. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Neurological Biomarkers in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

Get a sample of the report from https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/5977788

Key players in the global Neurological Biomarkers market covered in Chapter 13:

Aepodia

Acumen Pharmaceuticals

AbaStar MDx

Proteome Sciences

Abiant

ImmunArray

Athena Diagnostics

Cisbio Bioassays

Myriad RBM

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Quanterix



In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Neurological Biomarkers market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Alzheimer’s disease (AD)

Multiple sclerosis (MS)

Parkinson’s disease (PD)

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD)



In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Neurological Biomarkers market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic and research laboratories



Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:

North America (Covered in Chapter 8)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 12)

Brazil

Others



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/5977788

Table of Content

1 Neurological Biomarkers Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

2 Neurological Biomarkers Market – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

3 Neurological Biomarkers Market Forces

3.1 Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Size

3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)

3.2.1 Political Factors

3.2.2 Economic Factors

3.2.3 Social Factors

3.2.4 Technological Factors

3.2.5 Environmental Factors

3.2.6 Legal Factors

3.3 Industry Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

3.5 Industry Risk Assessment

4 Neurological Biomarkers Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Neurological Biomarkers Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Neurological Biomarkers Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Neurological Biomarkers Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Neurological Biomarkers Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Neurological Biomarkers Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Global Neurological Biomarkers Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

5 Neurological Biomarkers Market – By Trade Statistics

5.1 Global Neurological Biomarkers Export and Import

5.2 United States Neurological Biomarkers Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Neurological Biomarkers Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.4 China Neurological Biomarkers Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.5 Japan Neurological Biomarkers Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.6 India Neurological Biomarkers Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.7 …

6 Neurological Biomarkers Market – By Type

6.1 Global Neurological Biomarkers Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Neurological Biomarkers Production by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Neurological Biomarkers Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Neurological Biomarkers Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.1 Global Neurological Biomarkers Value by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Neurological Biomarkers Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.3 Global Neurological Biomarkers Production, Price and Growth Rate of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Neurological Biomarkers Production, Price and Growth Rate of Multiple sclerosis (MS) (2015-2020)

6.5 Global Neurological Biomarkers Production, Price and Growth Rate of Parkinson’s disease (PD) (2015-2020)

6.6 Global Neurological Biomarkers Production, Price and Growth Rate of Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) (2015-2020)

7 Neurological Biomarkers Market – By Application

7.1 Global Neurological Biomarkers Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Neurological Biomarkers Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Neurological Biomarkers Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Neurological Biomarkers Consumption and Growth Rate of Hospitals (2015-2020)

7.3 Global Neurological Biomarkers Consumption and Growth Rate of Clinics (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Neurological Biomarkers Consumption and Growth Rate of Diagnostic and research laboratories (2015-2020)

8 North America Neurological Biomarkers Market

8.1 North America Neurological Biomarkers Market Size

8.2 United States Neurological Biomarkers Market Size

8.3 Canada Neurological Biomarkers Market Size

8.4 Mexico Neurological Biomarkers Market Size

8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9 Europe Neurological Biomarkers Market Analysis

9.1 Europe Neurological Biomarkers Market Size

9.2 Germany Neurological Biomarkers Market Size

9.3 United Kingdom Neurological Biomarkers Market Size

9.4 France Neurological Biomarkers Market Size

9.5 Italy Neurological Biomarkers Market Size

9.6 Spain Neurological Biomarkers Market Size

9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10 Asia-Pacific Neurological Biomarkers Market Analysis

10.1 Asia-Pacific Neurological Biomarkers Market Size

10.2 China Neurological Biomarkers Market Size

10.3 Japan Neurological Biomarkers Market Size

10.4 South Korea Neurological Biomarkers Market Size

10.5 Southeast Asia Neurological Biomarkers Market Size

10.6 India Neurological Biomarkers Market Size

10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11 Middle East and Africa Neurological Biomarkers Market Analysis

11.1 Middle East and Africa Neurological Biomarkers Market Size

11.2 Saudi Arabia Neurological Biomarkers Market Size

11.3 UAE Neurological Biomarkers Market Size

11.4 South Africa Neurological Biomarkers Market Size

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

12 South America Neurological Biomarkers Market Analysis

12.1 South America Neurological Biomarkers Market Size

12.2 Brazil Neurological Biomarkers Market Size

12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Aepodia

13.1.1 Aepodia Basic Information

13.1.2 Aepodia Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.1.3 Aepodia Neurological Biomarkers Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.2 Acumen Pharmaceuticals

13.2.1 Acumen Pharmaceuticals Basic Information

13.2.2 Acumen Pharmaceuticals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.2.3 Acumen Pharmaceuticals Neurological Biomarkers Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.3 AbaStar MDx

13.3.1 AbaStar MDx Basic Information

13.3.2 AbaStar MDx Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.3.3 AbaStar MDx Neurological Biomarkers Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.4 Proteome Sciences

13.4.1 Proteome Sciences Basic Information

13.4.2 Proteome Sciences Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.4.3 Proteome Sciences Neurological Biomarkers Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.5 Abiant

13.5.1 Abiant Basic Information

13.5.2 Abiant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.5.3 Abiant Neurological Biomarkers Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.6 ImmunArray

13.6.1 ImmunArray Basic Information

13.6.2 ImmunArray Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.6.3 ImmunArray Neurological Biomarkers Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.7 Athena Diagnostics

13.7.1 Athena Diagnostics Basic Information

13.7.2 Athena Diagnostics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.7.3 Athena Diagnostics Neurological Biomarkers Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.8 Cisbio Bioassays

13.8.1 Cisbio Bioassays Basic Information

13.8.2 Cisbio Bioassays Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.8.3 Cisbio Bioassays Neurological Biomarkers Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.9 Myriad RBM

13.9.1 Myriad RBM Basic Information

13.9.2 Myriad RBM Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.9.3 Myriad RBM Neurological Biomarkers Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.10 QIAGEN

13.10.1 QIAGEN Basic Information

13.10.2 QIAGEN Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.10.3 QIAGEN Neurological Biomarkers Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Basic Information

13.11.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.11.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Neurological Biomarkers Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.12 Quanterix

13.12.1 Quanterix Basic Information

13.12.2 Quanterix Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.12.3 Quanterix Neurological Biomarkers Market Performance (2015-2020)

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

14.1 North America Neurological Biomarkers Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Europe Neurological Biomarkers Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Asia-Pacific Neurological Biomarkers Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.4 Middle East and Africa Neurological Biomarkers Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.5 South America Neurological Biomarkers Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.1 Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.2 Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.2 Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)



Single User Copy Direct Purchase @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/5977788

”