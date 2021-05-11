X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19), Global Growth Forecast 2025 by Top Players – Canon Medical Systems, Agfa Healthcare, Konica Minolta, Hitachi Medical, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu, GE Healthcare, etc

”
This report elaborates the X-Ray Computed Tomography System market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the X-Ray Computed Tomography System industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of X-Ray Computed Tomography System. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.
In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for X-Ray Computed Tomography System in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.
In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
Key players in the global X-Ray Computed Tomography System market covered in Chapter 13:
Canon Medical Systems
Agfa Healthcare
Konica Minolta
Hitachi Medical
Philips Healthcare
Shimadzu
GE Healthcare
Fujifilm
Swissray
Carestream
Siemens Healthcare
DRGEM
Stephanix
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the X-Ray Computed Tomography System market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Medical radiography
Computed Tomography (CT)
DR
Mammography
Others
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the X-Ray Computed Tomography System market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
India
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:
North America (Covered in Chapter 8)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 12)
Brazil
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Content
1 X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market – Research Scope
1.1 Study Goals
1.2 Market Definition and Scope
1.3 Key Market Segments
1.4 Study and Forecasting Years
2 X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market – Research Methodology
2.1 Methodology
2.2 Research Data Source
2.2.1 Secondary Data
2.2.2 Primary Data
2.2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer
3 X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Forces
3.1 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Size
3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)
3.2.1 Political Factors
3.2.2 Economic Factors
3.2.3 Social Factors
3.2.4 Technological Factors
3.2.5 Environmental Factors
3.2.6 Legal Factors
3.3 Industry Trend Analysis
3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19
3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry
3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario
3.5 Industry Risk Assessment
4 X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market – By Geography
4.1 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Value and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
4.2 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries
4.2.1 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)
4.2.2 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)
4.3 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions
4.3.1 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
4.3.2 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
5 X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market – By Trade Statistics
5.1 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Export and Import
5.2 United States X-Ray Computed Tomography System Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe X-Ray Computed Tomography System Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.4 China X-Ray Computed Tomography System Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.5 Japan X-Ray Computed Tomography System Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.6 India X-Ray Computed Tomography System Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.7 …
6 X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market – By Type
6.1 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Production by Types (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.2 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.2.1 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Value by Types (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.3 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Production, Price and Growth Rate of Medical radiography (2015-2020)
6.4 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Production, Price and Growth Rate of Computed Tomography (CT) (2015-2020)
6.5 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Production, Price and Growth Rate of DR (2015-2020)
6.6 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Production, Price and Growth Rate of Mammography (2015-2020)
6.7 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Production, Price and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)
7 X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market – By Application
7.1 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
7.2 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Consumption and Growth Rate of Hospital (2015-2020)
7.3 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Consumption and Growth Rate of Clinic (2015-2020)
7.4 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)
8 North America X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market
8.1 North America X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Size
8.2 United States X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Size
8.3 Canada X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Size
8.4 Mexico X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Size
8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
9 Europe X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Analysis
9.1 Europe X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Size
9.2 Germany X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Size
9.3 United Kingdom X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Size
9.4 France X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Size
9.5 Italy X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Size
9.6 Spain X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Size
9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
10 Asia-Pacific X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Analysis
10.1 Asia-Pacific X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Size
10.2 China X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Size
10.3 Japan X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Size
10.4 South Korea X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Size
10.5 Southeast Asia X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Size
10.6 India X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Size
10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
11 Middle East and Africa X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Analysis
11.1 Middle East and Africa X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Size
11.2 Saudi Arabia X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Size
11.3 UAE X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Size
11.4 South Africa X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Size
11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
12 South America X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Analysis
12.1 South America X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Size
12.2 Brazil X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Size
12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Canon Medical Systems
13.1.1 Canon Medical Systems Basic Information
13.1.2 Canon Medical Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.1.3 Canon Medical Systems X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.2 Agfa Healthcare
13.2.1 Agfa Healthcare Basic Information
13.2.2 Agfa Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.2.3 Agfa Healthcare X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.3 Konica Minolta
13.3.1 Konica Minolta Basic Information
13.3.2 Konica Minolta Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.3.3 Konica Minolta X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.4 Hitachi Medical
13.4.1 Hitachi Medical Basic Information
13.4.2 Hitachi Medical Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.4.3 Hitachi Medical X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.5 Philips Healthcare
13.5.1 Philips Healthcare Basic Information
13.5.2 Philips Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.5.3 Philips Healthcare X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.6 Shimadzu
13.6.1 Shimadzu Basic Information
13.6.2 Shimadzu Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.6.3 Shimadzu X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.7 GE Healthcare
13.7.1 GE Healthcare Basic Information
13.7.2 GE Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.7.3 GE Healthcare X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.8 Fujifilm
13.8.1 Fujifilm Basic Information
13.8.2 Fujifilm Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.8.3 Fujifilm X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.9 Swissray
13.9.1 Swissray Basic Information
13.9.2 Swissray Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.9.3 Swissray X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.10 Carestream
13.10.1 Carestream Basic Information
13.10.2 Carestream Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.10.3 Carestream X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.11 Siemens Healthcare
13.11.1 Siemens Healthcare Basic Information
13.11.2 Siemens Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.11.3 Siemens Healthcare X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.12 DRGEM
13.12.1 DRGEM Basic Information
13.12.2 DRGEM Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.12.3 DRGEM X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.13 Stephanix
13.13.1 Stephanix Basic Information
13.13.2 Stephanix Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.13.3 Stephanix X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Performance (2015-2020)
14 Market Forecast – By Regions
14.1 North America X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2 Europe X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3 Asia-Pacific X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.4 Middle East and Africa X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.5 South America X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications
15.1 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)
15.1.1 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)
15.1.2 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)
15.2 Global X-Ray Computed Tomography System Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)
