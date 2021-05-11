Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market 2028 Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast

DBMR team of experts and professionals from various streams and verticals bring along crucial tried-and-tested skills, approaches, and techniques to conduct research and analysis and deliver accurate and reliable forecasts on all global markets. The winning global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market report analyses and examines the important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume with which businesses can guess the strategies to increase their return on investment (ROI). A persuasive This report is spread across several pages and provides the most recent industry data, market future trends that allows identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.



The Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Industry will relinquish an approximated estimate at a frequency of 13.2% for the projection space of 2021 to 2028 with factors such as increasing number of surgical processes worldwide and rising adoption of healthcare IT in hospitals. Establishment of unique device identification (UDI) system by FDA also acts as a major factor for the growth of the surgical instrument tracking systems market. High usability of RFID technology has also given a boom to the global surgical instrument tracking systems market.

Major Key Competitors:

TGX Medical Systems

Key Surgical (a subsidiary of STERIS)

Censis Technologies, Inc. (a subsidiary of FORTIVE)

BD

Microsystems

STANLEY Healthcare

Xerafy Singapore Pte Ltd.

MOBILE ASPECTS

Infor

Haldor Advanced Technologies

STERIS

Getinge AB

SpaTrack Medical Limited

Scanlan International

FingerPrint Medical Limited

Vizinex RFID

Steelco S.p.A.

CASE MEDICAL

ASANUS Medizintechnik GmbH

Provided for Major Regions as Follows:

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries, etc.)

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for global surgical instrument tracking systems in North America has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Market leader is Censis Technologies, Inc. (a subsidiary of FORTIVE) which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 11% to 15% globally. The company has gained outstanding sale by providing novel surgical instrument tracking systems.

In December 2020, Censis Technologies, Inc. (a subsidiary of FORTIVE) went under partnership with Cantel Medical Corp for the development and manufacturing of leading infection prevention endoscope reprocessing workflow equipped with surgical asset management and instrument tracking solutions. This new solution strengthens the surgical instrument tracking and provided the facility with the best practices to support patient safety and infection prevention. This partnership helped the company to expand its footprint in the surgical instrument tracking systems market.

