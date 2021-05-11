Global At Home Testing Kits Market Emergence Of Advanced Technologies And Global Industry Analysis 2028

DBMR team of experts and professionals from various streams and verticals bring along crucial tried-and-tested skills, approaches, and techniques to conduct research and analysis and deliver accurate and reliable forecasts on all global markets. The winning Global At-Home Testing Kits Market report analyses and examines the important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume with which businesses can guess the strategies to increase their return on investment (ROI). A persuasive This report is spread across several pages and provides the most recent industry data, market future trends that allows identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.



Inaccuracy in results and strict government regulations towards the production standards and distribution of testing kits are acting as major restraint to the market.At-home testing kits market has shown an exceptional penetration in countries such as U.S., Germany and Japan. The current ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has emerged as an opportunity to the companies for developing rapid at-home testing kits.

Major Key Competitors:

Abbott

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Rapikit

BTNX INC.

bioLytical Laboratories Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

BD

Cardinal Health

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

PRIMA Lab SA

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Quidel Corporation

Bionime Corporation

SA Scientific

ARKRAY USA, Inc.

Everlywell, Inc.

Nova Biomedical

Eurofins Viracor, Inc.

SelfDiagnostics OU

AdvaCare Pharma

AccuBio Tech Co., Ltd

BioSure

Atlas Medical UK

TaiDoc Technology Corporation

LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC

Provided for Major Regions as Follows:

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries, etc.)

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

TOC of The Report :

– Executive Summary

– Market Landscape

– Five Forces Analysis

– Market Segmentation by Product

– Geographic Landscape

– Vendor Analysis

– Appendix

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 GLOBAL AT-HOME TESTING KITS MARKET: SEGMENTATION

FIGURE 2 GLOBAL AT-HOME TESTING KITS MARKET: DATA TRIANGULATION

FIGURE 3 GLOBAL AT-HOME TESTING KITS MARKET: DROC ANALYSIS

FIGURE 4 GLOBAL AT-HOME TESTING KITS MARKET: GLOBAL VS REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

FIGURE 5 GLOBAL AT-HOME TESTING KITS MARKET: COMPANY RESEARCH ANALYSIS

FIGURE 6 GLOBAL AT-HOME TESTING KITS MARKET: INTERVIEW DEMOGRAPHICS

FIGURE 7 GLOBAL AT-HOME TESTING KITS MARKET: DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

FIGURE 8 GLOBAL AT-HOME TESTING KITS MARKET: VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS

FIGURE 9 GLOBAL AT-HOME TESTING KITS MARKET: SEGMENTATION

FIGURE 10 GROWING ADOPTION OF SELF-TESTING KITS IS EXPECTED TO DRIVE GLOBAL AT-HOME TESTING KITS MARKET IN THE FORECAST PERIOD OF 2021 TO 2028

——————-

